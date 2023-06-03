Boris Johnson wants to publish text messages Prime Minister Sunak trembles





Home page Policy Will: Katja Saake Divide Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to post government WhatsApp messages during the corona pandemic – much to Rishi Sunak’s annoyance. In the dispute over WhatsApp messages from the time of the corona pandemic, ex-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now going further. In a letter to the Inquiry Committee supposed to examine the government’s action during the Corona period, Johnson announced that he would hand over the text messages directly to the committee. As the British News Agency Pennsylvaniareported, Johnson also states in the letter to the Inquiry Committee that he also wants to post more WhatsApp messages. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, then Prime Minister and Finance Minister, in 2020. Jonathan Brady/dpa Boris Johnson wants to post WhatsApp messages since Corona time Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his ministers, who were already active in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, are unlikely to like this. Until recently, the UK government had refused to release Johnson’s correspondence with government employees during the corona pandemic without censorship. Rishi Sunak’s government made reference to the privacy of those involved. On Thursday (June 1), the responsible government agency, the Cabinet Office, which is comparable in function to the German Chancellery, let a deadline set by the commission of inquiry expire despite the threat of criminal sanctions. The agency even said it would go to court to see if the investigative body had the right to force the publication of arguably irrelevant news and documents. Boris Johnson had continued to pressure the Sunaks government and embarrassed it on Wednesday May 31 by saying he had handed over WhatsApp messages, notebooks and calendar entries requested by the committee of inquiry to the Cabinet Office. He had previously claimed not to be in possession of the data. Boris Johnson: With scandals at the top See the photo gallery Also the British newspaper The Guardian reported, however, that Johnson had previously submitted his personal papers to the Cabinet Office for review, but the agency found them unrelated to the Commission. Due to the government agency’s refusal to forward the correspondence, Johnson apparently chose the direct route and turned to the investigative committee. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apparently fears WhatsApp content Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and some of his ministers, who were already active in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, apparently fear the release of the Corona pandemic text messages will put them in a bad light. Text messages between Boris Johnson and then-Treasury Secretary Sunak, as well as other ministers during this period, could damage their public image. But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is already being heavily criticized for blocking the Corona Inquiry Committee. Opposition Labor Party leader Angela Rayner spoke of a desperate attempt to withhold evidence. And the lawyer for the bereaved organization Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, Elkan Abrahamson, accused the government of a complete disregard for the investigation, like the BBC reported. More WhatsApp messages from the pandemic period Boris Johnson, who would have ambitions to return to power, continues to put pressure on the current government. In the letter to the commission of inquiry, he said he would provide further WhatsApp messages once the government gave him access to his old cell phone. In 2021, Johnson had to turn off his cell phone after it was revealed he had been using an old publicly available number on the internet for 15 years. The way government communications are handled in the UK has already raised eyebrows. It’s an open secret that in London even important government deals are settled via WhatsApp. The contents of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages from former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock were only made public in March, leaving him in need of an explanation. (kasa/dpa)

