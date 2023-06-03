Donald Trump applauds North Korea’s WHO membership sparking controversy | world news





Former President Donald Trump has again sparked controversy with his latest remarks, this time congratulating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the country’s admission to the World Health Organization’s board. While Western observers have condemned the move, Trump takes a different stance.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks with former US President Trump north of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North Korea and South Korea, in the Panmunjom Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone.( AFP)

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Congratulations Kim Jong Un!” This unexpected message comes as countries with questionable human rights records assume prominent roles in international organizations.

Russia took over the presidency of the UN Security Council in April. Recently, it was announced that Iran, a country with a track record of suppressing its citizens, would chair the 2023 Social Forum of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Now Dr Jong Min Pak from North Korea’s Ministry of Public Health will join the WHO’s board until 2026.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, a Geneva-based human rights group, strongly condemned the inclusion of North Korea in a statement. He called it an “absurd episode” for a crucial UN agency that urgently needs self-reflection and reform.

Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration and current presidential candidate, also criticized the decision.

During his presidency, Trump held three meetings with Kim Jong Un in an effort to improve relations and achieve the denuclearization of North Korea, a country known for its belligerence and threats against South Korea and other American allies. While some progress has been made in reducing tensions and repatriating the remains of U.S. soldiers from the Korean War, significant progress toward denuclearization has not been made. Tensions have since escalated.

Just this week, the United States condemned North Korea for its attempt to launch a military spy satellite using ballistic missile technology.

In a revealing interview on CNN last month, Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton shed some light on the former president’s thinking. Bolton said Trump believed foreign leaders, including adversaries, held him in high regard, when in fact the opposite was true. Bolton described Trump’s perception of himself as a “laughing fool” in the eyes of those leaders.

During his presidency, Trump halted funding for the WHO and announced his intention to withdraw from the international body. He accused the organization of being slow to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and of helping China cover up the threat it posed.

One of President Joe Biden’s first actions in office was to recommit the United States to the WHO and lift the funding freeze imposed by his predecessor. The decision to resume cooperation with the organization marked a significant departure from Trump’s position.

Trump’s congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un sparked a new wave of controversy, once again drawing attention to the former president’s unconventional approach to foreign relations and his contrasting views with observers Westerners. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the implications of these gestures and decisions on global governance and human rights remain a subject of heated debate.

