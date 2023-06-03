Voice memo from Trump lawyers could be key to investigation into classified documents





Turning on his iPhone one day last year, attorney Mr. Evan Corcoran recorded his thoughts on a high-profile new job: representing former President Donald J. Trump in an investigation into his handling of classified documents.

In full sentences and a narrative tone that sounded like he had been ripped from a novel, Mr Corcoran recounted in detail a nearly month-long period of investigation into the documents, according to two people familiar with the matter. .

Mr Corcorans’ recounting of his memories covered his first meeting with Mr Trump in May last year to discuss a Justice Department subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents in the possession of the former president, the people said.

It also included a search Mr. Corcoran undertook last June in response to the subpoena for any relevant records kept at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s private club and residence in Florida. He conducted the search in preparation for a visit from prosecutors, who were on their way to enforce the subpoena and collect any sensitive material found remaining there.

Government investigators almost never get a clear view of a lawyer’s private dealings with his clients, let alone a lawyer as prominent as Mr. Trump. A recording like the voice memo Mr Corcoran made last year on a long drive to a family event, according to two people briefed on the recording, is generally protected by attorney-client privilege or secrecy professional.

But in March, a federal judge ordered that Mr. Corcorans’ recorded memories, now transcribed into dozens of pages, be turned over to the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigation into the documents.

The ruling by Judge Beryl A. Howell breached the privilege that would normally have protected Mr. Corcoran’s thoughts about his interactions with Mr. Trump. These protections have been set aside under what is known as the criminal fraud exception, a provision that allows prosecutors to circumvent attorney-client privilege if they have reason to believe that legal advice or legal services have been used to further a crime.

Judge Howell, in a sealed memorandum that accompanied her ruling, made it clear that prosecutors believe Mr. Trump knowingly misled Mr. Corcoran about the location of documents that would respond to the subpoena, according to a person familiar with the contents of the memos.

The notes of Mr. Corcorans, which have not been previously described in such detail, will likely play a central role as Mr. Smith and his team prepare to conclude their investigation and turn to the question of whether charges should be brought against Mr. Trump. They could also appear as evidence in a courtroom if a criminal case is eventually filed and goes to trial.

The level of detail in the recording is said to have angered and angered Trump’s close aides, who fear it contains direct quotes from sensitive conversations.

Mr Corcoran, who was brought into Mr Trump’s orbit by a political and legal adviser to the former president, Boris Epshteyn, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr. Trump, said in a statement that solicitor-client privilege is one of the oldest and most fundamental tenets of our legal system and he accused the Department of Justice to try to deny Mr. Trump this fundamental right.

Mr. Cheung added that it makes no difference whether the lawyers’ notes are detailed or not, the notes reflect the legal opinions and thoughts of the lawyer, not the client. And he maintained that Mr Trump tried to cooperate when Justice Department officials came to the property in June last year.

In an early scene of his story, Mr. Corcoran describes meeting Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago last spring to help him deal with a subpoena that had just been issued by a federal grand jury in Washington asking the return of all classified documents in the possession of his presidential office, people familiar with the matter said.

After some banter, according to a description of the taped notes, Mr. Trump asked Mr. Corcoran if he should comply with the subpoena. Mr. Corcoran told him yes.

This exchange could be useful to prosecutors as they gather evidence on whether Mr. Trump sought to obstruct the subpoena process and interfere with the government’s broader efforts to recover all the sensitive records he took. with him from the White House.

But people close to Mr Trump said the conversation could be read in a more favorable light as a client was simply asking his attorney how he should proceed.

The recording also describes how Mr Corcoran carried out a search of a Mar-a-Lago storage room in an effort to comply with the request for a subpoena for documents, people familiar with the account said. . Mr. Corcoran told a grand jury in May that several employees at the compound told him that everything he needed was kept in the storage room, located in the basement of the property, according to people with knowledge of the subject.

Mr. Corcoran then turned over to Justice Department officials more than three dozen documents he found during his search and drafted a letter to the department stating that a diligent search had found nothing more.

Notes from the recording do not suggest Mr Corcoran was ruled out of the search anywhere other than the storage room, people who knew them said. But they also say no one at Mar-a-Lago, including Mr Trump, spoke up to tell him he should look elsewhere.

In the end, it turned out that the employees who directed Mr. Corcoran to the storage room were wrong. In August, when FBI agents descended on Mar-a-Lago with a court-approved search warrant, they found classified documents not only in the basement of Mar-a-Lago, but also in the Mr. Trump’s office.

The question of who moved the boxes in and out of the storage room and why has become a central part of Mr Smith’s investigation. Prosecutors have focused much of their attention on Walt Nauta, an aide to Mr. Trump who helped move boxes, and another Mar-a-Lago employee, Carlos Deoliveira, a maintenance worker who helped Mr. Nauta.

Mr Smiths’ team also focused on a related question: whether there were any efforts to interfere with government attempts to obtain security camera footage of Mar-a-Lago that could light on how the documents were kept in the storage room and who had access to them. Mr. Corcorans’ notes provide details of Mr. Nautas’ involvement in the research.

They say, for example, that Mr. Nauta unlocked the door to the storage room for Mr. Corcoran, according to people who know them. They also say that Mr. Nauta brought Mr. Corcoran duct tape so that he could seal the classified documents he found in a file, in preparation for handing them over to prosecutors.

There is also a reference to Mr. Corcorans meeting with prosecutors, which took place at Mar-a-Lago on June 3 last year. He and another lawyer for Mr. Trump, Christina Bobb, met with Jay Bratt, the head of the counterintelligence section of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, to turn over the documents he found and forward the letter claiming that to the best of their knowledge no longer remained at Mar-a-Lago.

The notes refer to Mr. Trump’s appearance related to Mr. Bratts’ visit, according to a person briefed on the contents of the notes.

Judge Howells’ memorandum compelling Mr Corcoran to answer questions before a grand jury and produce his notes paints the lawyer as essentially a victim of months of Mr Trump’s game with investigators and National Archives officials over the return documents, according to someone familiar with the contents of the memos.

As The New York Times reported in April, Judge Howell wrote in the memorandum, according to the person familiar with its contents, that Mr. Trump’s prior actions and the misdirection of archive officials’ efforts to recover this which turned out to be more than a dozen boxes of recordings were a dress rehearsal for the May assignment.

