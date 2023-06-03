Politics
Turkey’s Erdogan calls for unity as he begins new presidential term
ANKARA, June 3 (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan has called on Turks to put aside their differences and focus on the future as he takes office on Saturday for a new five-year term.
Erdogan was sworn in at a ceremony in parliament in Ankara and will later appoint a new cabinet whose composition should signal a possible change in economic policy direction, including the end of an era of low interest rates.
At an inauguration ceremony at the presidential palace, Erdogan adopted a conciliatory tone.
“We will embrace all 85 million people, regardless of their political views…Let’s put election period resentment aside. Let’s look for ways to reconcile,” he said.
“Together we have to look ahead, focus on the future and try to say new things. We have to try to build the future by learning from the mistakes of the past.”
The ceremony brought together high-level officials from countries and international organizations, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Earlier, while reading the oath of office, Erdogan vowed to protect Turkey’s independence and integrity, respect the constitution and follow the principles of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the modern secular republic.
Turkey’s longest-serving leader, Erdogan, won 52.2% support in the May 28 second round of voting. His election victory defied most opinion polls and came despite a cost-of-living crisis that hurt his prospects.
His new term will allow Erdogan to continue the increasingly authoritarian policies that have polarized the NATO-member country but cemented its position as a regional military power.
Erdogan will appoint his cabinet later on Saturday, potentially paving the way for changes in his unorthodox approach to economic policy.
It is likely to include former economics chief Mehmet Simsek, Reuters reported earlier this week, indicating a potential return to greater economic orthodoxy, including possible interest rate hikes.
Simsek was highly regarded by investors when he served as finance minister and deputy prime minister between 2009 and 2018. A key role for him now could mark a break from years of keeping interest rates low despite high inflation and a significant state control of markets.
Erdogan, 69, became prime minister in 2003 after his AK party won elections in late 2002 following Turkey’s worst economic crisis since the 1970s.
In 2014, he became the country’s first popularly elected president and won re-election in 2018 after winning new executive powers for the presidency in a referendum in 2017.
The presidential election on May 14 and the run-off on May 28 were decisive as the opposition was convinced to oust Erdogan and reverse many of his policies, including proposing steep interest rate hikes to counter inflation, to 44% in April.
In his post-election victory speech, Erdogan said inflation, which peaked at 85% in 24 years last year before falling, was Turkey’s most pressing problem.
Analysts said that if current policies continue, the economy is heading for turbulence given depleted foreign exchange reserves, an expanding state-backed protected deposit system and expectations of uncontrolled inflation.
The lira has suffered a series of crashes in recent years and hit new all-time lows in the days following the vote.
Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Frances Kerry and Giles Elgood
|
