Prime Minister Modi inspects Balasore train crash site, promises tough action against those found guilty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Odishas Balasore on Saturday, a day after a massive accident occurred there and assured strict action would be taken against those responsible. He also provided an update on ongoing rescue and relief operations.

It is a painful incident. The government will spare no effort in the treatment of the injured. This is a serious incident, instructions issued to probe from all angles. The culprits will be severely punished. The railway is working on restoring the tracks. I met the injured victims,” ​​he said.

Prime Minister Modi said instructions had been given to ensure a proper and prompt investigation into the tragedy and to take swift and strict action against those found guilty. He praised the efforts of the Odisha government, the local administration and the local people, especially the youths, who have been working through the night to support the ongoing efforts.

The Prime Minister also congratulated local citizens who showed up in large numbers to donate blood to help the injured. He said the railways were working to provide relief and relief, as well as to ensure rapid restoration of the railways.

Interacting with local authorities, disaster relief force personnel and railway officials, the Prime Minister emphasized the whole-of-government approach to mitigating the tragedy.

At least 288 people have died and more than 900 have been injured after three Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express trains, the Coromandel Express and a freight train crashed at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.

A coordinated rescue operation was launched with the participation of seven teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), five units from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and of 24 fire and emergency service units.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters to evacuate the dead and injured. Eastern Command confirms that the IAF is working with Civil Administration and Indian Railways to ensure effective rescue efforts.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site and led a high level investigation and said steps would be taken to ensure such incidents do not happen again in the future.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the scene of the accident to provide an update on the situation.

Updated: June 03, 2023, 8:38 PM IST

