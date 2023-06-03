Pakistani military has asked the country’s media to stop coverage of Imran Khan: report





The Pakistani army invited the owners of the country’s main media to Islamabad earlier this week for a meeting, following which they were ordered to cease coverage of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the middle of the ongoing political tumult in the country.

According to a report by The Intercept, the ban on covering Imran Khan-related developments has been upheld by more than half a dozen Pakistani journalists. Shortly after the previously unreported meeting, news agencies across Pakistan issued directives to their reporters to suspend coverage of Khan.

“They have many levers to harm media companies,” said a Pakistani journalist quoted by The Intercept.

“Toying with their print distribution, playing with their cable distribution are just a few. Blackmail is another tool,” the journalist added.

On June 2, Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, which oversees television stations, banned coverage of “hatemongers, rioters, their enablers and perpetrators”.

See also | Pakistan: Imran Khan and his wife put on a no-fly list

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s most popular political leader according to polls, was arrested in a land fraud case, dubbed the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9. His arrest prompted Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters to storm military buildings and ransack the residence of a senior army general in the eastern city of Lahore.

Weeks later, the powerful visuals of Imran Khan supporters staging violent protests inside the premises housing Pakistan’s military installations continue to haunt the already troubled political outlook of the cricketer star turned ousted prime minister.

The fallout within Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party has seen top leaders abandon PTI ship while citing May 9 attacks on military installations by party supporters as weakening Khan and bolstering the civil-military administrative structure of ‘mutual dependence’.

Imran Khan has been embroiled in a tussle with the all-powerful military since he was removed from office last year in a parliamentary vote he says was orchestrated by the country’s top generals. The army denies this.

(With agency contributions)

You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/pakistani-military-told-countrys-media-to-stop-imran-khans-coverage-report-600073 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos