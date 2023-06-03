Indonesia proposes Russian-Ukrainian peace plan and immediately draws criticism





Indonesia’s defense minister proposed a plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine on Saturday at a defense summit in Singapore, a move that drew heavy criticism from attendees.

I call on Russia and Ukraine to commit to an immediate cessation of hostilities, Prabowo Subianto said, noting that the more than 15-month conflict has had a severe impact on the economies and food supplies of Asian nations. In a speech delivered at the Shangri-La Dialogue advocacy summit, Subianto proposed a ceasefire at current positions and demilitarized zones this would be guaranteed by United Nations observers and peacekeepers. He also suggested a possible referendum in the disputed areas organized by the UN. Indonesia is ready to contribute units to a possible UN peacekeeping operation, he added. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who was attending the two-day summit, flatly rejected the proposal. It looks like a Russian plan, not [an] Indonesian plan, he said. We don’t need this mediator to come to us [with] this strange project.



China’s peace proposal just lacks elements: Polish FM China’s peace proposal for Russia and Ukraine lacks the element that it should be a just peace and it does not make it clear who the aggressor is… see more China has presented its own peace plan to end the war – a vague list of proposals to which European Union politicians have reacted with skepticism. While Beijing calls itself a neutral party to the conflict, it has been criticized for refusing to condemn the invasion of Moscow. By contrast, the United States and its Western allies have delivered billions of dollars in arms and other aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion. Jakarta, which favors non-aligned diplomacy, had previously attempted to broker peace. Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Kyiv and Moscow and met with leaders of nations last year when his country chaired the G20 bloc of major economies. But defense chief Subiantos’ proposal came under fire at Saturday’s summit, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says peace in Ukraine must be achieved under fair conditions. We must bring peace to Ukraine, but it must be a just peace, not a peace of surrender, Borrell said, commenting on the Indonesian proposal. Subianto replied raising his voice: Ask the Indonesians how many times they have been invaded… There are violations of sovereignty not only in Europe. I propose a conflict resolution plan, he added. I’m not saying who is right or who is wrong. Indonesia voted in favor of a UN resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it did not apply economic sanctions against Moscow. This article originally appeared in The Kyiv Post.

source:

AFP via The Kyiv Post

