Trump hated Mark Meadows’ book. Now that could get him indicted.





During his four years in office, former President Donald Trump walked through a parade of White House Chiefs of Staff. By the time former North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows was hired for the gig, Trump had decided that the quality he wanted most wasn’t Reince Priebus’ experience leading the gig. Republican Party or retired Marine Corps General John Kelly’s adherence to protocol. He wanted someone who would say yes to anything he ordered.

Enter Meadows, who leaned into this role with zeal, particularly in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of the 2020 election. But his sycophancy sometimes clashed with his own self-interested (and self-glorifying) view of him. -even as a shrewd political operator. That friction has now led Justice Department prosecutors to possess some of the most damning evidence against Trump across multiple investigations.

His sycophancy sometimes clashed with his own self-interested (and self-aggrandizing) view of himself as a shrewd political operator.

Since the FBI first searched his Mar-a-Lago property last year and seized documents marked classified, Trump has publicly insisted that at some point he had declassified all documents into his possession after leaving the White House. But the Justice Department has an audio recording in which Trump admitted to having a still-classified document, CNN first reported Wednesday. The tape has already been released as part of testimony provided to the grand jury in the inquest, according to a source who spoke to NBC News. (Trump denied doing anything wrong by possessing the documents and falsely claimed that other recent presidents had treated their presidential papers in the same way.)

That such a tape exists seems at first glance extraordinary, given that Trump hates it when his aides take notes of conversations with him. But the recording was made in July 2021 during a meeting with several people helping produce Meadows’ book about his time in the White House. A staff member named Margo Martin regularly taped the interviews he gave for books written about him that year, The New York Times reported.

The fact that Trump admitted that the document he had was not declassified is bad enough for his already shaky legal defense on this front. But multiple reports, including from NBC, say the document he referred to included plans for a potential strike on Iran. The recording also suggests that the document could have been in the room with him at the time, although the people with him were not allowed to see it. These factors could theoretically result in a charge of disclosing classified information in addition to a possible allegation of obstruction of justice by refusing to turn over any documents he took from the White House.

To further complicate matters for Trump, CNN reported Friday that the Justice Department has subpoenaed the document he mentioned on the tape in March. His lawyers were unable to produce it, adding to investigators the suspicion that even after last year’s searches, the former president still has classified documents in his possession. All for a book he would have hated, despite Meadows downplaying Trump’s many mistakes. .

This isn’t the first time a trail of evidence tied to Meadows has created headaches for Trump. Even before moving to the White House, Meadows was a prolific texter, helping to buttress his own narrative as a mover and agitator. In a 2017 profile with Vox, he showed how many calls he received from the newly installed administration as a sign of his loop. It was Meadows that people looked to when Trump lost the 2020 election and wanted to coordinate next steps. It was also Meadows whose phone exploded in the Jan. 6 attack as Fox News hosts and members of Congress pleaded with him to get Trump to call off the assault.

But when the House committee on Jan. 6 subpoenaed his cases, Meadows delivered dozens of text messages before ending his cooperation. When those texts were made public, they helped expose the scope of the plot to overturn the 2020 election results and just how entangled he and several House Republicans really were in the effort. He was then reportedly forced to make those same texts available to Justice Department prosecutors investigating Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack under a separate subpoena last September.

Meadows has been out of the spotlight lately, but still tries to maintain its political clout. He remains close to his former colleagues in the House Freedom Caucus, which he co-founded, and has advised them on issues such as Kevin McCarthys’ bid to become Speaker of the House and the fight against the debt ceiling. Members of the far-right group even considered rejecting his name as a presidential candidate, Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican from South Carolina, told CNN. And he currently earns $500,000 a year as a senior partner at a pro-Trump think tank called the Conservative Partnership Institute.

But Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who leads both the Mar-a-Lago papers and the Jan. 6 investigations, is reportedly set to make a decision on whether or not to indict Trump in at least one of these surveys. If indictments are filed, Meadows will likely have played a key role in helping build the case against his former boss. And for someone who has risen this far clinging to Trump’s ponytails, it may be his own ego that is helping bring the former president down to earth.

CORRECTION: (June 3, 2023, 10:00 AM ET) A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the Mark Meadows state represented in Congress. He represented North Carolina, not South Carolina.

