Johnson could lose funding for Covid inquiry, says government

Boris Johnson has been told he could lose all public money for his legal advice in the official Covid inquiry if he tries to leak evidence without permission from government officials. The former Prime Minister was warned in a Cabinet Office letter last week that public funding ‘will cease to be available’ if he breaches the terms of his funding offer, The Sunday Times reported. Mr Johnson’s legal advice in the investigation, led by former Court of Appeal judge Baroness Hallett, is being paid for by the taxpayer under an agreement with the Cabinet Office. The Cabinet Office wrote to Mr Johnson: The offer of funding will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to frustrate or undermine, either by your own actions or the actions of others, the Government’s position with respect to investigation, unless there is a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular matter in dispute.” It comes amid a row between Mr Johnson and Cabinet Office Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who oversaw Mr Johnson’s referral to the police for alleged breaches of Covid rules during the build-up of the investigation. Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player Learn more: Boris Johnson more than happy to hand over material to Covid inquiry amid legal stalemate Oliver Dowden is responsible for the Cabinet Office, which sent the pointed letter.



An ally of Mr Johnson told the newspaper: Witnesses should be allowed to give evidence in the investigation without being threatened with having their funding withdrawn if they criticize the government. “It is crucial for a fair process during the investigation. Ministers last week launched a High Court bid to challenge the request for inquiries into his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks. Former Justice Secretary Sir Robert Buckland told LBC’s Nick Ferrari over breakfast on Friday that he thought the government’s judicial review was “a bit of a wild ride”. Marina Purkiss: Boris Johnson makes Rishi Sunak look ‘sleazy’



The former Cabinet minister said it was “a waste of time” which was not fair to the victims and relatives of those who died during the pandemic. Mr Johnson announced the Covid inquiry in March 2021, with its first public hearings underway. A Cabinet Office spokesman said: This letter from officials simply reiterates that taxpayer funded solicitors are to be used to assist the Covid investigation and for no other purpose. The letter makes it clear that Mr Johnson has a duty to provide candid testimony to the inquiry independently and without reference to the views of the current government. This letter was intended to protect public funds. This in no way precludes Mr Johnson from providing any evidence he wishes. Covid investigation clash: What’s going on with Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages?





