2 students, punished for rainbow flags, test out China’s LGBTQ space

Karolyn Li still remembers reading the brochure of China’s prestigious Tsinghua University when she was in high school preparing to apply to college. He highlighted a graduate who had co-founded an LGBTQ rights group, a suggestion of campus inclusivity that surprised Ms. Li, who identifies as queer.

Ms. Li eventually enrolled in Tsinghua. Now a 21-year-old junior, Ms. Li considers the pamphlet to be cruelly ironic. She and her friend, Christine Huang, a 23-year-old senior, have spent the past year in a losing battle with the university and the nation’s education authorities over gay and transgender expression.

When the two women handed out rainbow flags on campus last year and stood up to school administrators who confronted them, the university issued a punishment that would remain on their permanent records. When they attempted in March to place flowers outside the dormitory of a transgender classmate who died by suicide, they were surrounded by security. When they posed with rainbow flags in a photo in May, a university employee rushed out and said they weren’t allowed to post the images online.

All of these things add up to make me wonder: how did things get so bad? said Ms. Huang, who identifies as a lesbian.