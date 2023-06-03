Politics
2 students, punished for rainbow flags, test out China’s LGBTQ space
Karolyn Li still remembers reading the brochure of China’s prestigious Tsinghua University when she was in high school preparing to apply to college. He highlighted a graduate who had co-founded an LGBTQ rights group, a suggestion of campus inclusivity that surprised Ms. Li, who identifies as queer.
Ms. Li eventually enrolled in Tsinghua. Now a 21-year-old junior, Ms. Li considers the pamphlet to be cruelly ironic. She and her friend, Christine Huang, a 23-year-old senior, have spent the past year in a losing battle with the university and the nation’s education authorities over gay and transgender expression.
When the two women handed out rainbow flags on campus last year and stood up to school administrators who confronted them, the university issued a punishment that would remain on their permanent records. When they attempted in March to place flowers outside the dormitory of a transgender classmate who died by suicide, they were surrounded by security. When they posed with rainbow flags in a photo in May, a university employee rushed out and said they weren’t allowed to post the images online.
All of these things add up to make me wonder: how did things get so bad? said Ms. Huang, who identifies as a lesbian.
In late May, a court in Beijing, where Tsinghua is located, told them it would not accept a lawsuit they had filed against the country’s education ministry to overturn the university’s sanction for the flag incident.
The experiences of Ms. Huang and Ms. Lis underscore the shrinking space for even subtle expression of gay and transgender people in China. As the ruling Communist Party has tightened controls on ideology and civil society, nationalist commentators on social media have sought to portray Chinese LGBTQ activist groups in particular as a tool of hostile foreign forces.
One of the main charges against these groups is that they cause conflict within society with the aim of destabilizing society, said Darius Longarino, senior fellow at Yale Law Schools Paul Tsai China Center.
In May, the police in the eastern city of Hangzhou detained six homosexuals for 13 days for participating in what the report calls lewd activities, making their names known. The same month, the Beijing LGBT Center, a well-known advocacy group, closed after 15 years of operation, citing forces beyond its control.
The breakup of the Beijing group has crushed Ms. Huang, who was a monthly donor to it. She said the center made people feel safe, citing a friend who went there for low-cost advice.
Civic groups in China have long navigated ill-defined and ever-changing official margins of tolerance, with activists often under threat of arrest. Ms. Huang and Ms. Li were born in the early 2000s, a time when authorities slightly relaxed social controls. Homosexuality has been removed from China’s list of mental illnesses. Organizations like Shanghai Pride were able to hold large public celebrations. Dozens of gay advocacy groups have formed.
But under Xi Jinping, the top leader since 2012, authorities have stepped up a crackdown on human rights lawyers, feminist groups and other activists. Although Xi did not explicitly speak about gay rights, he emphasized Confucian values of order and obedience, in which citizens conform to traditional gender roles.
In 2016, China banned TV shows and movies from showing gay characters. In 2020, Shanghai Pride announced an indefinite hiatus, hinting at security concerns.
In 2021, in what activists described as a turning point, WeChat, China’s most popular app, suddenly deleted at least a dozen accounts from university-run LGBTQ organizations.
One of the accounts was operated by Purple, a club of more than 300 members in Tsinghua to which Ms. Huang and Ms. Li belonged. All the articles its members had written on sex education, family coming out, mental health disappeared overnight.
Ms. Huang tried to rally her heartbroken friends. Although many things make people desperate, we all have to go on living and we have to be brave after this night, she texted them.
Ms. Huang and Ms. Li became friends after coming to college from distant worlds. Ms. Li attended foreign language schools in Wuhan, central China. She explored her gender identity in an environment where her classmates felt comfortable standing up and accusing a politics professor of discrimination when he said homosexuality was a disease.
Ms Huang had a less privileged upbringing, raised largely by her grandmother in a small town in northeast China’s Jilin province. She realized she was a lesbian when she had a crush on a female TV character, but she was terrified of revealing it to most of her classmates.
Together with their parents, Ms. Huang and Ms. Li almost always acted as role models, obeying them and earning good grades. But in high school, they also had heated arguments with their parents over whether they were gay and have since avoided coming out talk with them.
The two women came to Tsinghua wanting to be free. Purple has become their central social circle, a gateway to a world of new ideas. The club held screenings of European films on gay trade union activism and held book clubs that discussed queer theory.
The club gave them meaning. When a purple member was at risk of contracting HIV, Ms. Huang helped him get tested off campus. They tiptoed into activism, such as giving flowers to school workers for International Women’s Day. To express their opposition to the invasion of Ukraine, they went out to eat stewed goose because in Chinese, the word for goose sounds like the word for Russia.
Then, last year, on May 14, before a Pride Day in China, they unfurled 10 rainbow flags on a table inside a campus supermarket. Please take ~#PRIDE, they scribbled on an accompanying note.
A surveillance camera captured them.
School officials broke into their dormitories that night, the women said. The school later accused them of promoting harmful influence, according to written decisions from the university. explaining the punishment.
The university claimed that the women did not ask permission to distribute the flags. He also accused Ms Huang of using abusive and insulting language against university employees who confronted her, and of sharing their names and job titles on WeChat. Ms. Huang admitted posting the names, but denied using abusive language. A representative for Tsinghua did not respond to requests for comment.
The punishment banned them from receiving scholarships for six months and made it harder for them to apply for higher education in China.
Ms. Li, a history student, is now looking to build a new life abroad, hoping to apply for graduate programs abroad.
Ms. Huang, a sociology student, recently wrote a letter to her parents revealing her sexual orientation. If the police knock on her parents’ door, she plans to send them a picture of the letter.
When Ms. Huang arrived in Tsinghua, people were talking about her hometown, a dream come true for her family. Now she is graduating next month with no job prospects. She had hoped to work at an LGBTQ nonprofit, but knows her options are dwindling.
In February, Ms. Huang and Ms. Li sued the Ministry of Education because the legal system seemed the safest way to protest what had happened to them.
After the trial was suspended for three months, they went to the courthouse on May 24 with their lawyer, only to hear from a judge that the case would not be accepted. According to the women, the judge said there would be no written explanation, but cited a rule prohibiting lawsuits that endanger national security or undermine national unity.
They plan to challenge the decision and exhaust all legal avenues to the end, even though they know the likely outcome.
Even if the lawsuit cannot give us justice or recognition, Ms. Li said, we must document that we existed, worked hard and fought.
