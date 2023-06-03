Imran Khan Left Alone, PTI Leaders Left Party, Pakistan Army Chief’s Plan Succeeded!





Islamabad: The growing political crisis in Pakistan made Army Chief General Asim Munir’s plan a success under which he wanted to weaken former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ever since Imran Khan was released from prison, he has sort of isolated himself. On May 9, when he was arrested at the High Court in Islamabad, violent protests erupted across the country. Upon his release from prison, many leaders of his party were arrested. The way the party leaders left him, it only seems that now Imran is alone. Even Imran’s detractors are surprised by this attitude of his relatives. Imran’s close friends part ways On Thursday, former chief minister and defense minister Parvez Khattak also resigned from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Like Khan’s former finance minister, his former human rights minister, his former information minister and his former shipping minister, he thought it best to leave the party. Many of those who did not quit the party are now behind bars. PTI Chairman Chaudhary Parvez Elahi was also arrested by counter-terrorism police at his home in Lahore. He has often said he would support Khan during this difficult time. Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also in jail along with many other prominent ministers and thousands of rank and file PTI members. He is one of Imran’s relatives. Imran Khan’s political rounds will end in Pakistan! Fawad Chaudhary meets Qureshi, learns the plotting army’s game plan. Analysts don’t want to ask questions about who is plotting the arrests and resignations. Imran is no longer close to the army and has severed ties with the army which is the most powerful in the country. He is no longer in power and therefore continues to protest against the leadership of the army. Imran accused the military of helping to arrest him in May, in addition to attempting to assassinate him. Several analysts, as well as members of the PTI, claim that the army chief is now trying to break up his party before arresting him and bringing him to justice in a military tribunal. So won’t Imran be able to stand for election? The upcoming Pakistani elections to be held in October are very thin. Avinash Paliwal, associate professor of international relations at Soas University London, said: “This dramatic action is one of the army’s plans to end the support received by Imran. There is a clear strategy. Now that many people have left the party, Imran is the army’s next target. In 1958 there was a coup for the first time in Pakistan. Since then, the army has been held responsible for spoiling the country’s path to democracy.

a strong armyThe army has also established itself as Pakistan’s most powerful political actor. She is known to control and run things either by direct rule or behind the scenes. All the most powerful political parties in the country have always been victims of military repression and arrests. Before Imran, there was former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his powerful party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Nawaz was ousted from power in 2017 after relations with the military deteriorated and he was imprisoned for corruption.

