Donald Trump Jr. shares transphobic deepfake images of DeSantis wearing women’s clothing





The Trump campaign continues to use AI-generated deepfake videos to mock Donald Trump’s opponents in the 2024 presidential race.

On Friday, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted one such video featuring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) staged in an office scene as Steve Carrell’s character Michael Scott. In the scene, Scott’s co-workers mock him for accidentally wearing a women’s suit, but Trump Jr.’s version of the video replaced DeSantis with Scott.

Trump Jr. posted the video with the message “DeSantis seems to be spending a lot of time in high heels,” followed by several laughing emojis.

The stunt indicates that Trump will continue to peddle homophobic and transphobic tropes this time around, and it also raises concerns about the willingness of Trump and other people to spread fake AI-generated sounds of other famous people. in the next presidential campaign.

Last week, Trump shared a deepfake video of CNN gay anchor Anderson Cooper reacting to Trump’s appearance at a recent City Hall event. J. Trump is tearing up some new ass for us here on CNN’s Live Presidential Town Hall. Thank you for watching. Good night.

Cooper didn’t actually say that, but there’s so much video and audio footage of him online that an AI program could easily generate footage that looks and sounds like him. Similar deepfake videos are often made of famous celebrities who have appeared in many movies or TV clips.

The technology will likely be used to create more blatantly fake and comedic videos like this. But foreign candidates and agents could also use the technology to sway voters with high-quality deepfakes that look very real.

Trump and DeSantis have engaged in an escalating war over the Republican presidential nomination.

The candidates have spent the last few months publicly swapping beards. Trump expressed regret for endorsing DeSantis during his successful 2018 campaign to become governor of Florida. In a March interview, DeSantis took somewhat veiled jabs at Trump, saying: The way we run government, I think, is not a day-to-day drama; focus on the big picture and put points on the board. To govern is not to entertain. Governing is not about building a brand or talking on social media and signaling virtue. It’s ultimately about winning and delivering results.

In a recent video, Trump said: The problem with Ron DeSanctimonious is that he needs a personality transplant, and those aren’t available yet.

But Trump’s campaign dug a hole too deep over Memorial Day weekend when a campaign official tweeted a photo of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in uniform while serving in the US Navy Reserve in the purpose of mocking DeSantis’ military service.

Many conservatives did not react positively.

