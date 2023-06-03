Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan announced his new cabinet after a lavish inauguration ceremony on Saturday, marking the start of his third decade in office with appointments meant to hint at a move towards orthodox economic policy and heavy-handed diplomacy .

During a swearing-in where he tried to strike a unifying tone unlike much of his campaign, Erdoan said: We will embrace all 85 million Turks, regardless of their political views, roots, beliefs or their sect.

The inauguration was attended by heads of state, including Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Also present were NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, would have in Turkey to put pressure on Ankara to allow Sweden to join the organization as soon as possible.

Erdoan, whose re-election was backed by a new far-right coalition in Turkey’s parliament, has repeatedly accused Sweden of harboring Kurdish activists hostile to the Turkish state.

He told CNN in a recent interview that we cannot look favorably on Swedish membership in NATO, amid growing demands for Swedish membership in the White House, including during a congratulatory phone call with Joe Biden.

Turkey’s president won re-election with 52.18% against his rival Kemal Kldarolu with 47.82% last week, after a campaign where the opposition challenged Erdoan on his economic record as well as the country’s growing one-man shift .

A cabinet reshuffle as well as the return of highly respected economist Mehmet Imek have provided signs of a potential new direction for Erdoan’s rule, after his previous five-year term was marked by an economic policy of less and less orthodox.

The choice to appoint Hakan Fidan, the longtime head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), as foreign minister to replace incumbent diplomat Mevlt avuolu suggests a potential future shift in the style of relations foreigners from Turkey.

Fidan led MIT for 13 years and recently held talks in Moscow with his Russian, Iranian and Syrian counterparts regarding the conflict in Syria.

He’s my secret keeper, he’s the state secret keeper, Erdoan once said of Fidan.

Erdoan’s decision to appoint Imek’s finance minister was heralded in the national and financial press ahead of the announcement, with the move expected to reassure markets as the Turkish lira hit a new low at the inauguration of ‘Erdoan, trading nearly 21 to the dollar.

The appointment of imeks, as well as a potential new head of Turkey’s central bank, provided tentative signs that Erdoan may be willing to relinquish some control over the central bank, as well as walk away economic policies based on his belief that interest rates cause, rather than curb, inflation.

Some observers said that while imeks’ appointment was welcome, the real test would be what policies emerged from the new cabinet.

Liam Peach of Capital Economics wrote that The appointment of imeks to the cabinet provides encouraging signs that President Erdogan will moderate his economic policy. But there remain question marks over whether policymakers are about to embark on a full-fledged return to orthodoxy.

imek previously served as Erdoan’s deputy prime minister before the introduction of a presidential system, as well as finance minister after seven years at investment firm Merrill Lynch, a short stint at UBS on Wall Street, and as an economics economist. chief at the United States Embassy in Ankara.

His departure from government also heralded a clear shift away from conventional economics. Turkey has had four different central bankers since 2018, a period in which the Turkish lira has plummeted, notably losing more than half of its value against the dollar in just one year.

Soaring inflation has been accompanied by a cost of living crisis affecting the majority of Turkish citizens. The unofficial inflation research group, ENAG, calculates Turkey’s year-on-year inflation at 105.19%with notable price increases in the cost of food.