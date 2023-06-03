Politics
Rescue effort ends at India’s fatal rail crash as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the site
Authorities have terminated the rescue operation in one of India’s worst train crashes that has killed at least 288 people and injured hundreds.
Key points:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the scene and spoke to rescuers
- The government has announced compensation for the victims of the accident
- Hundreds of youngsters lined up outside a government hospital in Soro of Odisha to donate blood
Rescuers have found no more survivors in the overturned and mutilated wreckage of two passenger trains that derailed in eastern India, officials say.
“At 10 p.m. (Friday) we were able to rescue the survivors. After that, it was all about picking up corpses,” Sudhanshu Sarangi, director of the Odisha State Fire and Emergency Department, told The Associated Press.
“It’s very, very tragic. I’ve never seen anything like this in my career.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the scene, spoke to rescuers and inspected the wreckage.
He also met survivors in hospitals.
“[I] provides an update on the situation at the Odisha drama site. Words cannot express my deep sadness,” he said.
“We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.”
A preliminary report says the accident was the result of a signal failure, said South Eastern Railway public relations officer KS Anand.
“The Coromandel Express was supposed to run on the main line, but a signal was given for the loop line instead, and the train crashed into a freight train already parked there.
“Its coaches then fell onto the tracks on either side, also derailing the Howrah Superfast Express,” he said.
A witness involved in the rescue operations said the screams and moans of the injured and relatives of those killed were frightening.
“It was horrific and heartbreaking,” he said.
Families of the dead will receive 1 million rupees ($18,372), while the seriously injured will receive 200,000 rupees ($3,674), including 50,000 rupees ($918) for minor injuries, the Minister of Railways said. Ashwini Vaishnaw iron.
Some state governments have also announced compensation.
“It’s a big and tragic accident,” Mr Vaishnaw told reporters after inspecting the crash site.
“We are fully focused on rescue and relief operations, and we try to ensure that the injured receive the best treatment possible.”
Early Saturday morning, Reuters video footage showed police moving bodies covered in white fabrics off train tracks.
On Friday, hundreds of youngsters lined up outside a government hospital in Soro of Odisha to donate blood.
According to Indian Railways, its network carries more than 13 million people every day.
But the state monopoly has an uneven safety record due to aging infrastructure.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described the accident as “extremely tragic”.
The state declared a day of mourning on Saturday as a sign of respect for the victims.
The leader of the opposition Congress party, Jairam Ramesh, said the accident reinforced why safety should always be the rail network’s top priority.
Mr Modi’s administration has launched high-speed trains as part of plans to upgrade the network, but critics say it has not focused enough on safety and upgrading aging infrastructure.
India’s deadliest rail accident happened in 1981 when a train plunged off a bridge into a river in Bihar state, killing around 800 people.
Reuters/AP
