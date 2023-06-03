Get ready, Jokowi’s decision will make China “suffer”





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is ready to act again. This time it will strictly prohibit the export of silica sand or quartz sand as other mineral raw materials, quartz sand will be used in RI as an ecosystem of electric vehicle (electric vehicle/EV) where the sand of Quartz is very useful for making solar panels. Later, President Jokowi’s policies will again harm the industry in China. Not only bauxite, China is also a connoisseur of quartz sand from Indonesia for its solar panel manufacturing industry. President Jokowi pointed out that according to his government’s calculations, silica or quartz sand apparently has around 60,000 derivatives that have added value. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “In 2027, the ecosystem of electric vehicles must be completed. We will also ban the export of all downstream, including silica sand. I counted 60,000 derivatives of this silica sand, there is a large added value,” President Jokowi said at the State Palace, quoted on Saturday (3/6/2023). No wonder President Jokowi is going to ban this sand, apparently quartz sand is the basic raw material for making glass which is the main component of solar panels. Demand to China is increasing As PT Samindo Resources Tbk (MYOH) Director Gilbert Markus Nisahpih said, Indonesia has natural resources that also have significant value in alternative energy. Not nickel, but quartz sand. In his story, Gilbert revealed that he had been in constant communication with his colleagues in China for three or four months. They say that China is quite advanced in the use of solar energy. This has been proven in the past six months to a year, the demand for quartz sand from China to Indonesia has increased quite sharply. The price has even increased a lot. “What is this sand for? For solar panels. China is very active in building solar panels. They need very large quantities of quartz sand,” Gilbert explained. Build your own industry Director General of New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dadan Kusdiana, said Indonesia will build a national solar panel factory, after up to now been able to import solar panels from other countries. . “Yes (build a factory) in Indonesia. For now in the shadows, not in the short term, it’s an upstream PLTS factory, not directly imported cells. We want that, the industry in upstream, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources also often transmit,” Dadan said during a meeting at the office of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Thursday (3/16/2023). Dadan revealed that one of the regions in Indonesia that has the potential for a solar panel factory project is the Bangka Islands province Belitung. He also mentioned the possibility of one of the solar panel factories being built in the area. Why Bangka Belitung? He said that Bangka Belitung was considered the right place to build a solar panel factory because it had one of the raw materials for making solar panels, namely quartz sand. Not to mention, Dadan also revealed that Indonesia will not only build a solar panel factory. Later, several types of solar panel factories will be built in Indonesia. “In Bangka Belitung, it’s fine from the source of the sand, maybe later there won’t be one factory, there will be several kinds of factories,” he added. . [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi pissed off! Bauxite makes China the world’s largest exporter (fsd/fsd)



