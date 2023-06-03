Johnson has warned he could lose funding for the covid inquiry if he undermines ministers





Boris Johnson has been warned he could lose public funding for legal advice if he tries to thwart or undermine the UK government’s stance on the covid-19 inquiry.

Firm lawyers told him that the money would cease to be available if he breached conditions such as disclosing evidence without permission, Sunday time reported.

Mr Johnson has been at the center of a row as ministers launched a High Court bid to challenge the request for inquiries into his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks. The former British prime minister has pledged to send all his messages directly to the official inquiry, bypassing the cabinet office. The Sunday Times detailed a letter sent by lawyers at the firm to Mr Johnson last week. The funding offer will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to thwart or undermine, by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless there is has a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular point at issue, he says. They added that funding would only remain available if it met conditions such as sending to the firm’s office any witness statements or exhibits you intend to provide to the inquest so that it can be verified by the appropriate officials. The firm’s office said the letter was intended to protect public funds so that taxpayer-funded attorneys are not used for any purpose other than to assist in the investigation. Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, said it was not a good look for the Government. All evidence provided must be unfettered and unrestricted by government censorship in any form, she tweeted. Tory donor Peter Cruddas, an outspoken supporter of Mr Johnson, who presented him with a peerage, urged the MP not to be held to ransom by the threat. Don’t worry @BorisJohnson I can easily get your legal fees funded by supporters and crowdfunding, it’s easy, he tweeted. After the Government launched its legal battle, Mr Johnson wrote to Inquiries Chair Heather Hallett saying he was sending all unredacted WhatsApps he had given to the cabinet office. He said he would like to do the same for messages on an old phone he was told not to use after it emerged the number had been available online for 15 years. This device will be crucial, containing discussions before May 2021, in particular around the three national lockdowns he ordered. Mr Johnson told the chair that he was not willing to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly happy for the investigation to see it. The firm’s office missed Ms Halletts’ deadline on Thursday to turn over the requested materials. But the government department has tried to resist posting messages it unambiguously deems irrelevant. A spokesperson for the firm said: This letter from officials simply reiterates that taxpayer-funded attorneys are to be used to assist in the Covid investigation and for no other purpose. The letter makes it clear that Mr Johnson has a duty to provide candid testimony to the inquiry independently and without reference to the views of the current government. This letter was intended to protect public funds. This in no way precludes Mr Johnson from providing any evidence he wishes.

