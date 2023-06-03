Watch: Donald Trump supporters enjoy Joe Biden’s stage downfall. Their response | world news





While giving a speech in Iowa, former US President Donald Trump decided to speak about the downfall of Joe Biden at the opening ceremony of the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. “Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt. You have to be careful of that, you have to be careful of that because you don’t want to. Even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp “, said Donald Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks. (AFP)

The response prompted widespread laughter from the crowd of supporters at his rally and referenced a speech he gave at the US Military Academy at West Point in 2020, after which Donald Trump was seen walking slowly on a ramp and videos of her tiptoeing raised concerns. on the health of the former president.

Donald Trump said at the time that the ramp I walked down after my West Point kickoff speech was very long and steep, had no handrails, and most importantly, was very slippery… The last thing I would was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News for fun. The last ten feet I ran down to ground level. Momentum!

As Joe Biden said, Watch how he walks and watch how I walk. Watch how I run up the ramps and he stumbles over the ramps.

On Joe Biden’s downfall, the White Hoe said the president was fine and there was a sandbag on stage as he shook hands. This isn’t the first time Biden has tripped since taking office in 2020. In February 2022, Joe Biden was seen climbing the steps to board Air Force One and tripped slightly on his way.

