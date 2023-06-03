China continues to crack down on Tibet over human rights









YEARS |

Update: June 03, 2023 11:44 p.m. EAST

Lhasa [Tibet]June 3 (ANI): Repression in Tibet has intensified over the decades and China’s constant attacks have steadily deteriorated the lives of Tibetans, Voice Against Autocracy reported.

Since China attacked Tibetan sovereignty in 1951, Tibetan life has steadily deteriorated. And since the 2008 demonstration, more than 150 people have set themselves on fire in protest.

Even after 150 people set themselves on fire, relatives of protesters are being tortured. They are regularly harassed, thrown in prison for “re-education”, deprived of their political and medical rights, and even killed on the spot if they are considered a threat.

In the meantime, China has taken advantage of the Qinghai-Tibet railway to bring so many Chinese into the region that Tibetans have become a minority. The Communist Party not only publicly declared its plans to colonize the region, but also considered it an almost impossible task. The main reason for this is that the majority of Chinese people tend to leave and come back after a few years of not being able to adapt.

China forcibly evicted millions of grassland nomads in a widely derided excuse to protect the ecology, according to Voice Against Autocracy. After two years of living in an urban setting, they were forced to abandon their new homes for use as tourist centers and government housing. 2017 saw a state-sponsored forced resettlement in which Tibetan nomads returned to the grasslands without the animals that were their main source of livelihood. In 2018, Chinese security forces in the region were forcibly promoting “bilingual education” by arresting anyone promoting the native Tibetan language and related issues as an “underworld gang crime”.

The 2019 case of Choegyal Wangpo is a chilling indicator of the CCP’s abandonment of basic human rights in Tibet. A case of donation to earthquake victims in Nepal became a national security issue where an entire village was terrorized and nearly 20 monks were arrested with prison terms ranging from 5 to 20 years.

Following Xi Jinping’s directive to improve security in the region, the Public Security Bureau, State Security Bureau, United Front Work Department, Religious Affairs Bureau, Internet affairs of the TAR and the Internet Management Department within the Public Security Bureau rushed to establish policy achievements, Voice Against Autocracy reported.

A recent Freedom House report ranked Tibet as the worst country in the world. Another feature of Chinese rule in Tibet is the political re-education camps which feature the regular rape of Tibetan nuns and women as well as young boys in order to shatter their ethnic identity and will.

The systematic abuse is not limited to this, as the use of beatings, cattle prods and the dumping of excrement is a tool regularly used by Chinese forces to subjugate ‘dissidents’ in the region.

China has criminalized all forms of social activism in the region and is working hard to destroy the influence of any form of traditional leaders at the local level under the guise of rooting out “mafia-like” gangs, according to Voice Against Autocracy. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/china-continues-to-suppress-tibet-over-human-rights20230603234426 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos