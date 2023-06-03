Yasmins dump testifies PTI did not participate in May 9 arson and vandalism: Imran





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has said that now that Central Punjab PTI Chairman Dr Yasmin Rashid has been found innocent in the arson attack on the house of the commander of the body of Lahore (CC), he said that the PTI as a party had no part in the arson.

Reacting to the Lahore courts’ decision to release Dr Yasmin Rashid in the case of the Jinnah House attack on Saturday, the chairman of the PTI: party did not take part in the arson attack.

Imran Khan said that all the crackdown on the PTI was under the guise that the party planned the violence.

Now that narrative has been destroyed, he added.

ATC acquits PTI Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday ordered the release of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid, who was arrested in connection with the attack on Jinnah House on May 9.

In an unprecedented display of vandalism on May 9, demonstrators believed to belong to the PTI vandalized public and private property and even attacked the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the residence of the corps commanders in Lahore, a historic building which was formerly the Lahore residence of the founder of the Quaid-e-Azam Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The attack came hours after paramilitary Rangers personnel arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, later renamed as the National Crime Agency scandal of 190 million, by order of the National Accountability Bureau, from the premises of the High Court in Islamabad.

The riots were followed by a harsh crackdown on former ruling party leaders and workers that is still ongoing. Several senior PTI leaders have since been arrested, and many have disassociated themselves from the former ruling party.

However, Yasmin Rashid was among the leaders who still stood firm with ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hearing the case today, the court absolved PTI Punjab President Yasmin Rashid of the case and ordered the authorities to release her immediately. Rejecting the police request for the physical dismissal of Dr Rashid, the ATC ordered the removal of his name from FIR number 96/23 registered at Sarwar Road Police Station.

Following court orders, the police removed his name from the FIR. She was brought before the court at the request of the police to demand her custody.

It should be noted that Rashid was transferred to Lahore Services Hospital due to deteriorating health. Police from Model Town Division had arrived at the hospital to arrest him.

