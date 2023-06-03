Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says those found ‘guilty’ over train crash will receive ‘severest punishment’





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said those convicted of the fatal train crash in the country on Friday June 2, which killed 280 people, will receive the harshest sentence. The leader made the comments as he visited the site of the crash yesterday (June 2) in Odisha state and also pledged to take care of the families of those killed and injured in the accident. He told reporters today: This is a very serious, painful and worrying incident, the family members who were injured, the government will make no effort for their welfare. Those we have lost will not return, the government is with the families at the time of mourning. This is a very serious concern for the government. He added that his government would spare no effort in treating the injured. The cause of the crash, which involved two trains, is still under investigation by authorities. Along with the fatalities, 900 people were injured in what was one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades. Related article Rescuers rushed to the scene and climbed onto the wrecked trains, before smashing doors and windows with cutting torches. Army soldiers and Air Force helicopters also joined the rescue effort. Describing the shocking incident, Sudhanshu Sarangi, Director of Odisha State Fire and Emergency Department, said: At 10 p.m. (Friday), we were able to rescue the survivors. After that, it was about picking up corpses. It’s very, very tragic. I have never seen anything like it in my career. The accident comes amid work to upgrade the British colonial-era rail network in India, which has become the world’s most populous country with 1.42 billion people. Despite the government’s efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents occur every year on Indian Railways, the largest railway network under one management in the world. Modi traveled to the crash site and spent half an hour reviewing the relief effort and speaking to rescue officials. He was also seen giving instructions over the phone to officials in New Delhi. Later, he went to a hospital where he walked around asking doctors about the treatment of the injured and talking to some of them, moving from bed to bed in a ward. Additional reporting by Associated Press.

