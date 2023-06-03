Tayyip Erdogan sworn in as Turkey’s president for a 3rd term

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a conference. – AFP/file photo

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in for a third term as president on Saturday, promising to serve “impartially” after winning a historic run-off.

“As President, I swear on my honor and integrity, before the great Turkish nation…to work with all my might to protect the existence and independence of the state…and to fulfill my duty impartially,” Erdogan said.

The inauguration in parliament was followed by a lavish ceremony at his palace in the capital Ankara attended by dozens of world leaders.

The transformative but divisive Turkish leader won the May 28 run-off against a powerful opposition coalition, despite an economic crisis and anger over an earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people.

Erdogan won 52.18% of the vote while his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu won 47.82%, according to official results.

Turkey’s longest-serving leader faces significant immediate challenges in his third term, including a slowing economy and tensions with the West.

“From a geopolitical perspective, the election will reinforce Turkey’s recent pursuit of an independent foreign policy,” said Matt Gertken, chief geopolitical strategist at BCA Research.

“This policy aims to extract maximum economic and strategic benefits from Eastern and autocratic states while preventing a permanent severance of relations with Western democracies,” he said.

“Tensions with the West are likely to rise again,” Gertken added.

Many world leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani are in Ankara to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President Erdogan, according to state media TRT World.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Hungarian right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian Lower House Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin are among the foreign guests expected at the inauguration.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will also attend, his office said, in the latest sign of a thaw between the two sworn enemies.

Solving the country’s economic problems will be Erdogan’s top priority, with inflation at 43.70%, in part due to his unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to boost growth.

The president is due to unveil his new cabinet on Saturday, with the media speculating on the return of former finance minister Mehmet Simsek, a reassuring figure of international stature.

A former Merrill Lynch economist, Simsek is known to oppose Erdogan’s unconventional policies.

He was finance minister between 2009 and 2015 and deputy prime minister for the economy until 2018, before stepping down ahead of a series of book falls that year.

“Erdogan’s government appears to be pursuing an orthodox stabilization agenda,” said Alp Erinc Yeldan, an economics professor at Istanbul’s Kadir Has University.

“What we are seeing now is that the news about Mehmet Simsek and his team is being greeted enthusiastically by the markets,” he told AFP.

Turkey’s new lawmakers were sworn in on Friday in its first session after elections on May 14, with Erdogan’s alliance holding a majority in the 600-seat chamber.

Kilicdaroglu’s future as head of the CHP party remains uncertain after his defeat by Erdogan.

NATO allies are eagerly waiting for Ankara to give the go-ahead for Sweden to join the US-led defense alliance ahead of a summit in July.

Erdogan delayed approving the request, accusing Stockholm of harboring “terrorists” from the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will attend Erdogan’s inauguration and hold talks with him, the alliance announced on Friday.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Twitter that “a clear message” had emerged at a NATO meeting in Oslo for Turkey and Hungary to start the ratification process.

His Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu replied on Twitter: “A clear message to our Swedish friends! Keep your promises (and) take concrete action in the fight against terrorism.

“The rest will follow.”