Is the Chinese currency a viable global alternative to the US dollar?

From March 20 to 22, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a very significant state visit to Russia.

During the visit, its host, President Vladimir Putin, made the remarkable promise that Russia would use its influence to promote the use of the Chinese currency, the renminbi (or yuan), in its trade with other countries. Asia, Latin America and Africa. Meanwhile, two-thirds of Russia and China’s two-way trade, which amounts to $215 billion, is currently conducted in their national currencies, the Russian ruble and the yuan.

On March 31, China and Brazil signed an agreement that they will trade each other’s $150 billion not with the US dollar, but with their respective currencies, the yuan and the Brazilian real. Already India, the world’s fifth largest economy, has been busy promoting its rupee currency in world markets.







It does much of its trade with Russia in rubles and rupees rather than dollars and euros. India is one of the main buyers of Russian oil, as is China. They both dismissed U.S. pressure to back Western efforts to sanction Russian oil exports over the war in Ukraine.

Other countries actively considering paying for their Chinese imports in yuan and thus reducing their dependence on the dollar are Argentina, Venezuela, Bolivia, Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia. And the list keeps growing.

A recent statement by the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group that they will stop trading with the US dollar among themselves has become a hot topic of discussion around the world. In America, analysts fear this could threaten the dollar’s position as the world’s reserve currency.

Elsewhere, notably in Asia, South America and Africa, there was rejoicing that the trend towards dedollarization would mark the beginning of the end of the preeminence of the dollar in international trade and financial markets.

The excitement is premature. The dollar is not going anywhere anytime soon. Its hegemony is being tested but its grip remains firm. Eighty percent of international financial transactions are made in dollars. It is also the essential reserve currency of central banks around the world.

The top five reserve currencies in terms of global dominance today are the US dollar (60%), euro (20%), Japanese yen (5.5%) and British pound (4.8%) . The yuan is lagging at 2.8%.

Yet the dollar’s status as the world’s number one currency has steadily eroded over the decades. This trend is undeniable. In 1999, the dollar represented 71% of foreign exchange reserves held by the world’s central banks.

Today, that number is down to 60% and continues to drop. The Chinese yuan was nowhere a few decades ago. All other hard currencies have been around longer. The yuan is now steadily rising. This is the other trend.

Yuan Turntables

In the intervening years, the euro could pose a greater threat to dollar supremacy. However, no one excludes that the yuan one day reverses the tables of Western currencies. Consider this: In just over four decades, China has grown at a breakneck pace from a largely agrarian society to become the world’s second largest economy.

Last year, the Brics announced that they were working on issuing their own currency. The creation of a Brics currency will be one of the main topics when the Brics countries gather for a summit scheduled in Johannesburg in August. The task will not be easy with countries that have quite different economic systems. The motto offered can only be a long-term plan. It should be seen more as a statement of intent than a done deal.

Why this sudden dedollarization campaign? The push can be summed up in one word Ukraine. The war in Ukraine and the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West have accelerated de-dollarization movements. There was the freezing of Russia’s $300 billion assets by the West.

Then came the ban on Russian banks using the mostly dollar-denominated Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) system, which anchors global money transfers and payments. All of these were warning triggers for other major trading nations. If the West can do this to Russia, the same fate can befall others who stray from the Americas line. Hence the desire for dedollarization, led by Russia and China.

The Brics represent 41% of the world’s population and account for 16% of world trade. They contribute to a quarter of global economic output in nominal GDP. However, in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), the Brics are expected to contribute 31.5% to global GDP, compared to 30.7% (in PPP) for the industrialized countries of the G7.

Before thinking about an alternative currency, a strategy favored by many non-Western trading blocs looking to de-dollarize is for them to trade with each other using their own currencies.

The yuan, due to China’s huge economy and exports that span six continents, is expected to start strong. China is not called the factory of the world for nothing. However, the yuan has disadvantages vis-à-vis the dollar. First, the Chinese financial system is much less developed than that of the Americas.

Second, due to capital controls, the yuan is not fully convertible. For the yuan to become a truly global currency, the Chinese authorities should let it float freely. It would mean losing strict control of their currency, which China is not ready to accept.