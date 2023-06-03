Modi’s strong message on ‘painful’ Odisha train crash: ‘The culprits will not be spared’ | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the accident of three trains in Balasore district of Odisha was a painful incident and that the government would leave no stone unturned in the treatment of the injured. He also assured that those found guilty of the incident will be severely punished. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on his mobile phone as he visits the rail crash site in Balasore district, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (PTI) It is a painful incident. The government will spare no effort in the treatment of the injured. This is a serious incident, and instructions have been issued for the probe from all angles. The culprits will be severely punished. The railways are working on restoring the tracks. I met the injured victims, Modi said after visiting a hospital in Balasore in Odisha where injured passengers are being treated. Taking to Twitter, Modi said the government is committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. Provided an update on the situation at the Odisha tragedy site. Words cannot capture my deep sadness. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected. I congratulate all those who are working around the clock, on the ground and helping with relief work, the Prime Minister tweeted. Modi arrived at Fakir Mohan Hospital in Balasore after reviewing the situation at the site of the incident in which at least 288 people were killed and more than 800 injured. Modi traveled to the crash site in an IAF helicopter at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district and was briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the train crash. PM Modi reviews relief works at train crash site At the crash site, Modi reviewed ongoing relief work. He interacted with local authorities, disaster relief personnel and railway officials. The three-track accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a freight train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha. According to the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner of the Odisha government, 17 carriages of the two trains were derailed and badly damaged. At the site, Prime Minister Modi spoke with the Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister and asked them to ensure that all necessary aid is provided to the injured and their families, sources said. government to the ANI news agency. Modi also said that special care must be taken to ensure that bereaved families do not suffer any inconvenience and that those affected continue to receive the help they need. Earlier today, Modi called a meeting to take stock of the situation related to the train crash.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Have 11 years of experience in print and digital media. Write about politics, defense and global affairs, and keep an eye out for human interest stories.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/painedthose-responsible-for-3-train-crash-in-odisha-will-be-punished-pm-modi-101685793795159.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos