Johnson has warned he could lose funding for the Covid inquiry if he undermines ministers – Perspective Magazine

The Cabinet Office wrote to him saying public money would ‘stop being available’ if he breached certain conditions.

Boris Johnson has been warned he could lose public funding for legal advice if he tries to ‘frustrate or undermine’ the Government’s position on the Covid-19 inquiry.

Cabinet Office lawyers told him the money would ‘stop being available’ if he breached conditions such as disclosing evidence without permission, The Sunday Times reported.

Mr Johnson has been at the center of a row as ministers launched a High Court bid to challenge the inquiry’s claim for his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks.

This is not a good idea for the government. All evidence provided must be unfettered and unrestricted by government censorship – whatever form that may take. https://t.co/bBIufEK91C — Right Honorable Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) June 3, 2023

The former Prime Minister has pledged to send all his messages directly to the official inquiry, bypassing the Cabinet Office.

The Sunday Times detailed a letter sent by Cabinet Office lawyers to Mr Johnson last week.

“The offer of funding will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to thwart or undermine, either by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless it there is a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on any particular matter at issue,” he said.

They added that funding would only ‘remain available’ if it met conditions such as sending the Cabinet Office ‘any witness statements or exhibits you intend to provide to the inquest so that it can be verified by the competent authorities”.

The Cabinet Office said the letter was “intended to protect public funds” so taxpayer-funded lawyers are not being used for any purpose other than to help with the investigation.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries, a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, said it was ‘not a good look for the government’.

“All evidence provided must be unfettered and unrestricted by government censorship – whatever form it may take,” she tweeted.

Tory donor Lord Cruddas, an outspoken supporter of Mr Johnson, who presented him with a peerage, urged the MP not to be ‘held to ransom’ by the threat.

“Don’t worry @BorisJohnson I can easily get your legal fees funded by supporters and crowdfunding it’s easy,” he tweeted.

After the government launched its legal battle, Mr Johnson wrote to the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett, saying he was sending all unredacted WhatsApps he had given to the Cabinet Office.

Don’t worry @BorisJohnson I can easily get your legal fees funded by supporters and crowdfunding is easy. Don’t be held hostage, do what’s right for the bereaved families. They are the ones who now matter more than anything. https://t.co/MI74nBOprS — Lord Cruddas of Shoreditch (@peteratcmc) June 3, 2023

He said he would like to do the same for messages on an old phone he was told not to use after it emerged the number had been available online for 15 years.

This device will be crucial, containing discussions before May 2021, in particular around the three national lockdowns he ordered.

Mr Johnson told the chair that he was ‘unwilling to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly happy for the investigation to see it’.

The Cabinet Office missed Lady Hallett’s deadline on Thursday to hand over the requested materials.

But the government department has tried to resist posting messages it deems “unambiguously irrelevant”.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: ‘This letter from officials simply reiterates that taxpayer funded solicitors are to be used to assist the Covid investigation and for no other purpose.

“The letter makes it clear that Mr Johnson has a duty to provide truthful testimony to the inquiry independently and without reference to the views of the current government.

“This letter was intended to protect public funds. This in no way precludes Mr Johnson from providing any evidence he wishes.”