The operation to dismantle the network of Imran Khan in Pakistan continues to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ATUL ANEJANew Delhi, (IANS) June 3: The ecosystem busting operation organized by ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has continued its steady progress, but some key hurdles need to be cleared before a further sustained waiver by the army can assume power in Islamabad. In the past 24 hours, further steps have been taken to dismantle the Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, following key arrests. of Khan who appeared in court on Friday. Elahi was re-arrested in another corruption case shortly after being released on the orders of an anti-corruption court in Lahore. PTI’s Buzdar also parted ways with the ex-prime minister. At a press conference, Buzdar said, “First of all, I condemn the May 9 incidents. The targeted military installations belonged to the State of Pakistan and I believe that we should avoid such incidents. The Lahore Corps Commander as well as the Martyrs Memorial. There have also been desertions from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the former prime minister’s base. Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak resigned the party’s interim presidential post on Thursday. More than 80 PTI members have already deserted Khan’s sinking ship. These include former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry among a host of lesser luminaries. On Friday, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that PTI deputy chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is now imprisoned following the May 9 attacks, would part ways with Imran Khan as soon as would find an alternative. told me he wanted to join the PML-N (Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz) when he left the PPP (Pakistan People’s Party),” the defense minister said. He also claimed that Qureshi met with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. in this regard. While Khan’s nodes of influence are being weeded out step by step, three problems remain. These include tackling the judiciary, particularly Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who has backed the ex-prime minister so far. Second, Khan’s support base in the diaspora must also be weakened. Finally, the bridges must be cleared for the return from London of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was convicted of corruption following the leak of the Panama Papers, before a general election can be held in October. given to designate the PTI as a terrorist group, following the attacks of May 9. The terrorist designation of the PTI will have three key implications. First, it will eliminate court intervention to save Khan from the wrath of the establishment. Pakistani analysts are of the view that once the party is designated as a terrorist, any related developments will be beyond the jurisdiction of the courts. In that event, the bridges will be cleared to try Khan in military courts, over which civilian courts could exercise no jurisdiction. Second, the declaration of the PTI as a terrorist organization may also weaken Khan’s supporters abroad. Once the party is declared a terrorist, the Pakistani establishment has the right to seek the extradition of party kingpins abroad, provided there is an extradition treaty with the host country. Third, some Pakistani commentators say that the fear that the PTI will be branded as a terrorist organization adds urgency to Party desertions. Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return from exile in London, the PML(N) will file a petition for review before the Supreme Court to review the decision to disqualify the former Prime Minister from holding public office and a post of Party President, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told Geo News. Pakistan’s Supreme Court had imposed a ban on hiding her son’s unpaid salary in the Panama case. CJP Bandial’s cousin, a PTI supporter, is the wife of the former Lahore Corps Commander, Lt. Gen. (Retired) Salman Fayyaz Ghani. Ghani is facing a court-martial for his alleged role in allowing May 9 rioters to enter the corps commander’s residence in Lahore.

