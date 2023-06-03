Politics
Train accident in India: Narendra Modi promises the “severest punishment” for the culprits | world news
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said those found “guilty” for the fatal train crash in India would receive the “severest punishment”.
At least 288 people were killed and more than 850 injured in Friday’s crash in Balasore district state in Odisha.
During his visit to the crash site on Saturday, Mr Modi also pledged to take care of the families of those killed and injured in the crash.
“This is a very important, painful and disturbing incident, those family members who have been injured, the government will make no effort for their well-being,” he told reporters.
“Those we have lost will not return, the government is with the families as they grieve. This is a matter of very serious concern to the government.
“Instructions have been given for all types of investigations and the culprits must receive the most severe punishment, they will not be spared.”
A preliminary report said the accident was caused by a signal failure, which led to a passenger train running off the tracks and hitting another. Another freight train was involved in the incident which happened around 7 p.m. local time on Friday.
KS Anand, public relations officer for South Eastern Railway, said: “The Coromandel Express was supposed to travel on the main line, but a signal was given for the loop line instead, and the train ran into a train from goods already parked on there.
“Its coaches then fell onto the tracks on either side, also derailing the Howrah Superfast Express,” he said.
Many corpses remain in the train wreckage, and the death toll is expected to continue to rise.
Passenger Anubha Das said he will never forget the scene.
“Families crushed, bodies without limbs and a bloodbath on the rails,” he told Reuters.
Video footage showed derailed train carriages and damaged tracks, with rescue teams searching the mangled carriages to pull survivors out and rush them to hospital.
Corpses lay on the bloodstained floor of a school used as a makeshift morgue, and police helped relatives identify the bodies, covered in white cloths and placed in shackled bags.
Mr Modi spoke to rescuers and inspected the wreckage on Saturday. He also met survivors in hospitals.
“[I] provides an update on the situation at the Odisha drama site. Words cannot capture my deep sadness. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he said.
Families of the dead will receive 1 million rupees ($12,000), while the seriously injured will receive 200,000 rupees, including 50,000 rupees for minor injuries, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Some state governments have also announced compensation.
“It’s a big and tragic accident,” Mr Vaishnaw told reporters after inspecting the crash site. “We are fully focused on rescue and relief operations, and we try to ensure that the injured receive the best treatment possible.”
India’s Worst Train Disasters
June 1981: India’s deadliest rail disaster occurred in the state of Bihar, near the Nepalese border. At least 800 people have died after seven carriages of an overcrowded passenger train exploded off the track and into a river during a cyclone.
July 1988: In Quilon, southern India, 106 people died when an express train derailed and fell into a monsoon lake.
August 1995: At least 350 people were killed when two trains collided 200 kilometers from Delhi.
August 1999: Two trains crash near Calcutta, killing 285 people.
October 2005: In the state of Andhra Pradesh, at least 77 people died when several carriages of a passenger train derailed.
July 2011: In Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, a mail train derailed, killing 70 people and injuring over 300.
November 2016: An express train derails in Uttar Pradesh, killing 146 people and injuring over 200.
January 2017: In Andhra Pradesh, 41 people died when several carriages of a passenger train ran off the track.
October 2018: At least 59 people died in the northern Indian city of Amritsar when a commuter train slammed into a crowd gathered on the track for a festival. Fifty-seven people were injured.
The leader of the opposition Congress party, Jairam Ramesh, said the accident reinforced why safety should always be the rail network’s top priority.
Mr Modi’s administration has launched high-speed trains as part of plans to upgrade the network, but critics say it has not focused enough on safety and upgrading aging infrastructure.
