Mary Trump’s Ominous Warning About Donald Trump’s ‘Retribution’





Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, issued an ominous warning on Saturday about promises of “retribution” from her uncle.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, remains the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, holding a solid lead over his conservative opponents despite his lingering legal troubles, recent polls show. He is doubling down on his support for right-wing politics and has promised “retribution” to his political enemies if he is re-elected president.

“In 2016, I said: I am your voice,” he said during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in March. “Today I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your punishment.”

Mary Trump, who has spoken out against Trump’s political leadership, explained why she thinks he casts himself as “retribution” to conservatives during an appearance on MSNBC. She also explained that she thinks his posts are focused on himself, not necessarily his followers.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Grimes, Iowa on June 1. Trump’s niece Mary Trump has issued an ominous warning about Trump’s ‘retribution’ promises during his 2024 presidential campaign. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“He means he is his retribution. As has been well established, and as you well know, he cares for no one else. That is all his grievance, his pain, his need to fight back” , said Mary Trump. “With all the cards in his back pocket, by the way, with all the help he needs, it’s his desire to undo any damage he believes has been done.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment via email.

She offered her perspective on the Trump 2024 campaign, saying the Republican Party “enabling” Trump will lead him down a “darker” path.

“We continue to stay stuck in this loop, where I think a significant minority of people and the entire Republican Party thinks something is going to change or they’re going to somehow get away with it. And none of those things is not true. The darkness has always been there. But again, the longer it gets out of it, the darker it gets, the more activated it is, the darker it gets,” she said.

She added that she believed in Trump’s legal troubles, which include investigations into his conduct surrounding the 2020 election and classified documents that were allegedly improperly stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence, with a court finding him liable for sexual abuse and an indictment accusing him of falsifying documents. linked to a silent payment during his 2016 campaign – only helps his popularity among his supporters.

“I don’t know if it matters that he is, to some degree, finally being held accountable because I think on the one hand it increases his credibility with some of his supporters,” the niece said. former president.

Meanwhile, Trump remains the favorite to win the Republican nomination, building a solid lead in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire. According to FiveThirtyEight’s polling aggregate, about 54% of Republican voters across the country plan to back the former president in the 2024 primary. His closest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, averages 21 % voices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/mary-trumps-ominous-warning-about-donald-trumps-retribution-1804308 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos