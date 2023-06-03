US Secretary of Defense Says Washington Will Not Tolerate China’s ‘Coercion and Intimidation’





SINGAPORE: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin promised on Saturday that Washington would not tolerate any “coercion and intimidation” of its allies and partners by China, while assuring Beijing that the United States remained committed to maintaining the status quo in Taiwan and would prefer dialogue to conflict.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual forum of senior defense officials, diplomats and leaders in Singapore, Austin pushed to support Washington’s vision of a “free, open and secure in a world of rules and rights”. as the best way to counter growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

The United States has expanded its own activities around the Indo-Pacific to counter China’s sweeping territorial claims, including regularly sailing and overflying the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

“We are committed to ensuring that every country can fly, navigate and operate where international law permits,” he said at the forum organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank. . “And every country, big or small, must remain free to conduct lawful maritime activities.”

Austin noted that the United States provided millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the height of the pandemic and is regularly involved in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance efforts in the region. He said he was working to tackle climate change, illegal fishing and ensure supply chains were not disrupted – ticking many important issues for Asia-Pacific countries .

“We are doubling down on our alliances and partnerships,” he said.

He said the United States was also determined to deter North Korea’s missile threat and China’s claims to Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy that Beijing says is its territory, and said Washington had intensified defense planning, coordination and training with partner nations in the region.

“To be clear, we are not looking for conflict or confrontation,” he said. “But we will not flinch in the face of intimidation or coercion.”

Underscoring Austin’s remarks, an American guided-missile destroyer and a Canadian frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, “waters where the freedoms of navigation and overflight on the high seas apply in accordance with international law”, said declared the US 7th Fleet. There was no immediate word of a Chinese response.

In Singapore, Chinese Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng, a senior official on the delegation accompanying Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu, accused Austin of “openly or covertly making false accusations against China” in his speech.

Speaking to reporters after Austin’s speech, Jing claimed the US had ‘deceived and exploited’ Asia-Pacific countries to advance its own interests to preserve ‘its dominant position’ in the region. .

He hinted that Washington has clung to alliances that are ‘leftovers from the Cold War’ and made new pacts, like the AUKUS deal with Britain and Australia and the ‘Quad’ grouping. with Australia, India and Japan “to divide the world into ideologically motivated camps and provoke confrontation”.

Jing, who did not answer any questions, said that by contrast, “China is committed to the development and prosperity of the region.”

Austin sought to assure China that the United States remains “deeply committed” to the long-standing one-China policy, which recognizes Beijing as the government of China but allows informal relations with Taiwan, and continues to “categorically oppose unilateral changes to the status quo by either side.”

He added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had served to underline how dangerous the world would be if big countries were able “to invade their peaceful neighbors with impunity”.

“Conflict is neither imminent nor inevitable,” Austin said. “The deterrence is strong today – and it’s our job to keep it that way. The whole world has a stake in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

But Jing accused the United States of undermining the one-China policy, accusing Washington of backing Taiwanese separatists without citing any evidence and reiterating Beijing’s assertion that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s sovereign territory.” “.

“There is no room for us to concede or compromise,” he said.

He added that “China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and adjacent waters.”

Li, who became China’s defense minister in March, declined Austin’s invitation to speak on the sidelines of the conference, although the two shook hands before sitting on opposite sides of the same table together at the opening of the forum on Friday.

Austin said that wasn’t enough.

“A cordial handshake over dinner is no substitute for substantial engagement,” he said.

Li, who was named defense minister in March, is subject to US sanctions that are part of a larger package of measures against Russia – but predating its invasion of Ukraine – which were imposed in 2018 due to Li’s involvement in China’s purchase of combat aircraft and anti-aircraft missiles from Moscow.

The sanctions, which largely prevent Li from doing business in the United States, do not prevent him from holding formal talks, U.S. defense officials said.

It was unclear if Li, who is scheduled to address the forum Sunday morning, was in the room while Austin spoke. He joined the US Secretary of Defense and others later for a ministerial roundtable.

Austin reiterated calls Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made in his opening speech at the forum for China to engage in regular and direct communications to help prevent any potential conflict.

“For leaders responsible for defense, the right time to talk is anytime,” Austin said. “The right time to speak is every time. And the right time to speak is now.”

Jing, however, said lines of communication should be based on “mutual respect.”

“But the United States called for communications on the one hand and undermined China’s interests and concerns on the other,” he said.

The United States noted that since 2021 – long before Li became defense minister – China has refused or failed to respond to more than a dozen requests from the US Department of Defense to speak with senior officials. leaders, as well as multiple requests for ongoing dialogue and work-level commitments.

