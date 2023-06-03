Final Fantasy 16 pre-orders reportedly drop below 15, Square Enix ‘panicking’





Final Fantasy 16 is almost guaranteed to be a hit when it launches on June 22, but right now it may not reach the heights of its predecessor. That’s according to a behind-the-scenes report from Square Enix, which says the company is “freaking out” over the Final Fantasy 16 pre-order numbers.

According to journalist Imran Khan, Final Fantasy 16 pre-orders are “tracking behind” those of Final Fantasy 15, even after adjusting for the fact that 16 is a PS5 exclusive. Khan goes on to say that this “slightly freaked out” Square Enix, suggesting that the game’s promotional period didn’t go as planned, even with the positive reception of early gameplay demos.

Khan mentions this apparent concern within Square Enix over the company’s recent announcement that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is still in development and aiming for its winter release window. Khan speculates that this recall came in response to the seemingly lackluster pre-order numbers of 16, suggesting the company thinks it hasn’t done enough to encourage fans to buy the game sooner.

Of course, no one is suggesting that FF16 will sell poorly. But as with all triple-A games these days, getting money in the bank before launch is always promising, given the high production costs. It also shows how much the publisher can expect at launch, helping them get physical copies ready. That’s why so many games go out of their way to encourage pre-orders, offering a bunch of different perks for those who buy early.

While it’s true that FF16 is failing to generate the pre-launch sales that Square Enix was hoping for, it may not necessarily be the game’s fault. Unlike FF15, 16 is launching at a time when many countries are going through a cost of living crisis, with wages around the world not rising to keep up with inflation, leading to a reduction in wages in real terms for many. So, with the price of basic necessities going up and our wages not, there’s less room for luxuries like games – especially games that haven’t even launched yet. With that in mind, we might start to see gamers getting a lot more cautious about pre-ordering, waiting to see how everyone reacts to the game at launch.

Even putting financial difficulties aside, it’s hard to blame anyone unwilling to buy into the hype right now. While FF16 seems like a guaranteed hit, 2023 has seen its fair share of disappointment. Redfall, for example, was considered a Game of the Year contender long before it launched. Now it’s one of the lowest rated games of the year. There’s no indication that FF16 will suffer the same fate, but stories like this could cause many consumers to rethink their drinking habits.

