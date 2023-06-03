Covid inquiry questions who could sink Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak | Boris Johnson

A total of 150 questions were put to Boris Johnson by the UK’s Pandemic Response Inquiry, chaired by Heather Hallett. The queries, aimed at exact details of how the government has tried to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, reveal for the first time just how extensive the investigation will be. But Johnson isn’t the only one likely to feel uneasy about where the investigation is headed, they also hint at trouble ahead for Rishi Sunak.

Why did you not attend any Cobra meetings regarding Covid-19 before March 2, 2020, given the severity of the emergency?

This is one of the most important and potentially embarrassing questions facing Boris Johnson. As the rest of the world grew increasingly concerned and alarmed in March by the spread of Sars-CoV-2, the viral agent responsible for Covid-19, Johnson had at that time not witnessed a series of Cobra meetings that had taken place. to discuss the swelling pandemic. His absence was strongly criticized. His excuses for not showing up will be carefully considered.

What discussions did you have with the then Chancellor about the Eat Out to Help Out scheme prior to its implementation in August 2020?

Unlike the previous question, this request is likely to cause Rishi Sunak much more discomfort. The Eat Out to Help Out scheme cost 850 million euros and was later linked to a rise in Covid cases that autumn. However, no epidemiologist appears to have been consulted when the diets were created.

How did you understand if people discharged from hospital to care homes would first be tested for Covid-19?

Patients with Covid-19 were regularly discharged from the hospital to clean the beds of patients already infected at the start of the pandemic. However, this was done without them being tested for Covid-19 first. This failure brought the coronavirus into nursing homes for the first time. Staff struggled to get coronavirus tests for vulnerable residents or staff and care homes suffered a devastating rise in deaths during the UK’s first wave of illnesses.

In or around fall 2020, did you say you’d rather let the bodies pile up than order another lockdown, or words to that effect?

This calls into question the dark days of September 2020, when the number of cases had started to increase significantly after the summer and following the Eat Out to Help Out program. Sage scientists made it clear they wanted a brief mini-lockdown to halt this rise, but the government resisted, only to introduce a much stricter regime after cases and deaths rose to alarming levels.

Why did you attend a personal/social meeting on the evening of March 19, after calling on the UK on March 16 to cease non-essential contact with others?

This question is about Johnson’s meeting with evening standard owner Evgeny Lebedev on March 19, shortly before the tycoon was nominated for a peerage. Although the Partygate scandal receives few other mentions in Baroness Hallett’s questions, this one indicates that the issue is still likely to become a problem for Johnson.

Did you say on or around September 22, 2020 that you felt Sage manipulated you into imposing the first lockdown?

The issue of Johnson and Sunak’s use of scientific advice from the government’s Sage advisory committee is controversial. Its members said they were never asked to comment on the proposed strategy, but were simply asked specific questions about particular issues. Governments claim he has always followed the science on Covid is disputed, in other words.