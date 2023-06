China drills hole over 33,000 feet deep to explore Earth’s crust

This aerial photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows the proposed drilling of a borehole over 32,808 feet deep for scientific exploration in northwest China’s Xinjiang region.Li Xiang/Xinhua via Getty Images China has begun drilling a hole more than 10,000 meters (32,808 feet) deep in the earth’s crust.

The project will provide data on the internal structure of the Earth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has named Deep Earth Science as one of four strategic frontiers to explore. Chinese scientists have started drilling a hole more than 10,000 meters (32,808 feet) deep in the earth’s crust, according to a report. The drilling project, led by the country’s largest oil producer, China National Petroleum Corp., is said to be among the deepest ever drilled. The project began Tuesday in the Taklamakan desert in Xinjiang, according to the Chinese state agency Xinhua news agency. The drilling process will penetrate more than 10 layers of the earth’s crust and reach the Cretaceous system, made up of rocks dating back 145 million years. “The construction difficulty of the drilling project can be compared to a big truck rolling over two thin steel cables,” Sun Jinsheng, a scientist with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, told Xinhua News Agency. Wang Chunsheng, a technical expert part of the operation, said the drilling of the borehole is an attempt to explore Earth’s unknown territory and expand the frontiers of human knowledge, according to Xinhua. The project is expected to last 457 days and will provide data on the Earth’s internal structure while using deep underground drilling technologies, Bloomberg reported, citing China National Petroleum Corp. In a statement, state-owned oil refiner Sinopec said the aim was to drill through an “underground Mount Everest”. by Metro. Everest in the Himalayas is the highest peak in the world at 29,031 feet. In a 2021 speech to the country’s top scientists, Chinese President Xi Jinping named Deep Earth Science as one of four strategic frontiers to explore. The project could help identify mineral and energy resources and assess the risk of environmental disasters such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, Bloomberg noted. This hole will not be the deepest dug by man despite its impressive depth. The deepest hole is still the Kola Superdeep Borehole in Russia, which reached 12,262 meters (40,230 feet) in 1989 after 20 years of drilling. Read the original article at Business Intern

