Turkish President Erdogan announces new cabinet | News





An internationally renowned former banker gets a top job in the economy, a powerful intelligence chief is appointed foreign minister.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed former head of economy and ex-internationally renowned banker Mehmet Simsek as Treasury and Finance Minister during the presentation of his new cabinet. Erdogan, who was sworn in for his third presidential term on Saturday, changed nearly every member of his cabinet except for the health and culture ministers. Simsek was highly regarded by investors when he served as finance minister between 2009 and 2015 and as deputy prime minister for the economy until 2018, before stepping down ahead of a series of pound crashes that year. His appointment could mark a break with years of unorthodox economic policies under Erdogan, which included keeping interest rates low despite soaring inflation and tight state control of markets. A former Merrill Lynch economist, Simsek is known to oppose Erdogan’s unconventional policies. Turkey is in the grip of a cost of living crisis and inflation soared to 85% in October before falling back to 44% in May. The currency has lost more than 10% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year. Hakan Fidan, Erdogan’s intelligence chief and former soldier, has been named the new foreign minister, replacing Mevlut Cavusoglu, who has held the post since 2014. One of Erdogan’s closest aides, Fidan has headed the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) since 2010, and was previously an adviser to Erdogan in the prime minister’s office. In 2012, Fidan was investigated, later overturned, into secret peace talks MIT had held with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) armed group in Oslo. Yasar Guler, Chief of Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, has been appointed Defense Minister, replacing Hulusi Akar. The 69-year-old was the military leader during Turkey’s military incursions into Syria in 2019 and 2020, and also oversaw subsequent military operations there and in Iraq. Erdogan also announced that Cevdet Yilmaz would be his vice president. Yilmaz previously served as Minister of Development, Deputy Chairman for Economic Affairs of the Erdogans Adalet ve Kalknma Party (Justice and Development Party, AK Party) and Deputy Prime Minister for Economy. Yilmaz, 56, has served as chairman of the Turkish Parliament’s Planning and Budget Committee since November 2020. Here is a complete list of the new Erdogan cabinet: vice-president : Cevdet Yilmaz

: Cevdet Yilmaz Minister of Foreign Affairs : Hakan Fidan

: Hakan Fidan Minister of Treasury and Finance :Mehmet Simsek

:Mehmet Simsek Defense Minister : Yasar Guler

: Yasar Guler Minister of the Interior : Ali Yerlikaya

: Ali Yerlikaya Education Minister : Yusuf Tekin

: Yusuf Tekin Justice Ministry : Yilmaz Tunc

: Yilmaz Tunc Minister of Family and Social Services : Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas

: Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas Minister of Labor and Social Security : Vedat Isikhan

: Vedat Isikhan Minister of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change : Mehmet Ozhaseki

: Mehmet Ozhaseki Minister of Energy and Natural Resources : Alparslan Bayraktar

: Alparslan Bayraktar Minister of Youth and Sports : Osman Askin Bak

: Osman Askin Bak Minister of Culture and Tourism : Mehmet Nouri Ersoy

: Mehmet Nouri Ersoy Health Minister : Fahrettin Koca

: Fahrettin Koca Minister of Industry and Technology : Mehmet Fatih Kacir

: Mehmet Fatih Kacir Minister of Agriculture and Forestry : Ibrahim Yumakli

: Ibrahim Yumakli Minister of Commerce : Omar Bolat

: Omar Bolat Minister of Transport and Infrastructure: Abdulkadir Uraloglu

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/3/turkeys-president-erdogan-announces-new-cabinet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos