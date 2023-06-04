With Trump’s attendance far from assured, RNC releases first debate guidelines





The Republican National Committee (RNC) has finally released its guidelines for its first primary debate, to be held in Milwaukee on August 23. Hoping to avoid party embarrassment, GOP participants, expected to be in the double digits, must pledge support for the eventual nominee, something Trump notoriously refused to do in the 2016 primary and accept. to renounce any unauthorized debate.

In order to qualify for the debate stage, candidates must poll more than one percent in three national polls or two national polls and one state poll, and also have at least 40,000 unique campaign donors spread across 20 States and territories.

The RNC has said a second debate could be held the following day if a high number of candidates qualify, but has so far not explained how they will split the field. In 2016, the party gave the top ten election candidates seats on the main debate stage and relegated latecomers to an undercard debate.

The debates are not a vanity project but a crucial opportunity to find the next president of the United States, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told The Washington Post. If you can’t find 40,000 unique donors to give you a dollar and at least 1% of the primary electorate to support you, how can you expect to defeat Joe Biden?

The rules of the debate are slow to come. By this time in 2015, Vanity Fairs Charlotte Klein wrote on Friday, the date and location for the first debate had already been announced, and the GOP, having streamlined the debate schedule, was wrestling with how to fit into the strong 2016 field. on the scene.

Still, there’s a lot we don’t know about how the debate will unfold, and the main question mark is whether the stage will even include former president and current Republican frontrunner Donald Trump. Early last month, The New York Times reported that Trump was likely to bail out at least one of the first two debates, and The Washington Post revealed that Trump had spoken privately with Tucker Carlson about the possibility that the former Fox News host is moderating a separate, non-RNC-sanctioned debate that would disqualify Trump under current RNC rules.

Trump could be playing a game of wills for months because he doesn’t need to make a decision until August 21, which is the deadline for candidates to submit their credentials and pledge to support the nominee.

The qualification requirements may prove prohibitive for a number of current and potential candidates. In a collection of recent national polls compiled by Real Clear Politics, only Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott averaged over one percent. One likely candidate who may struggle to qualify is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is expected to enter the race next week and has pledged to directly attack Trump for his attempt to nullify the election in 2020. Christie struggled to attract small donors when he ran for president in 2016 and sits around 1% in the Real Clear Politics poll compilation.

There is at least one candidate, however, who wants the standards to be even higher. The New York Times reported that two Republicans familiar with the DeSantis campaign said the candidate team was hoping for a higher qualifying threshold, which would have likely thinned the stage, giving the Florida governor more opportunities. to directly challenge his main rival, who is currently beating him in the polls.

Trump raised the prospect of a DeSantis debate last week. They say he’s not a very good debater, but maybe he is, he said. Well find out. Maybe find out. Because unless he’s getting close, why would anyone argue?

