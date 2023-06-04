Joe Biden uses Oval Office speech to slam Trump, debt ceiling victory lap – Deadline





Joe Biden may have stumbled at the US Air Force Academy graduation yesterday, but the president had some bluster tonight.

“There were extreme voices threatening to take America for the first time in our 247-year history and default on our national debt,” Biden said with a swing at Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans in his first speech from the oval office to the nation since taking office. Nothing, nothing could have been more irresponsible. Nothing could have been more catastrophic. »

In CNN’s much-criticized town hall on May 10, the former and potentially future president urged Republicans to “default” if they couldn’t secure massive spending cuts and more.

Underscoring the importance the current occupant of the Oval Office wanted to place on the “vital” debt ceiling agreement that was passed by both houses of Congress this week after some wire talk, Biden’s speech was covered live by CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and the BBC. Led by anchor Norah O’Donnell, CBS also aired the near-primetime address live in a special feature, as did ABC and NBC. On the West Coast, the Comcast-owned network missed the first two minutes of Biden’s speech due to local media coverage.

Rather, tonight’s speech was a preview of the Rose Garden strategy that one of America’s top retail politicians has planned for next year’s election campaign.

In that vein and wrapping himself in the power of the office, the president made it official in his 13-minute remarks that he would sign the debt ceiling bill into law on Saturday. That’s two days before the Treasury Department estimated the United States would hit its debt limit and run out of money to pay the bills, a historic failure. Signing Biden’s bill all but guarantees that Wall Street will open strong on June 5 – a follow-up to the 701 points the Dow Jones Industrial Average mustered today with a brawny jobs report.

It’s exactly the kind of news and footage any candidate wants for campaign ads — especially for a candidate who’s voting as low as Biden right now.

Today’s quickly arranged speech comes less than 24 hours after the Senate passed the bipartisan budget deal 63-36, averting a damning default. Pulling the map from the Oval Office and getting the full brilliance of cable and network news almost in the prime-time spotlight, Biden also hopes to eclipse GOP rivals like Trump, Disney foe, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and others campaigning in the early primary states today hoping to replace the incumbent in the White House on January 20, 2025.

Laughing at memories of spontaneous fights with House Republicans at State of the Union, the atypically relaxed and mostly even-toned POTUS took a victory lap on the debt ceiling deal he reached with President Kevin McCarthy. Offering a splash of his well-rehearsed homilies and the greatest successes of the administration’s policies over the past two years, Biden praised the GOP chairman, adding that “both parties have acted in good faith, two parties have kept their word” on the way to a deal – as you can see in the video below:

“It was critical to get a deal, and that’s really good news for the American people,” Biden said tonight after months of confrontation with Republicans. “Nobody got everything they wanted, but the American people got what they needed. We avoided an economic crisis – an economic collapse.

Wanting to put the stakes of a collapse of the debt ceiling on the national and global economy into perspective, and land some re-election campaign points in the process, the often underrated Biden was also enjoying the success of winning another bipartisan victory despite threats from the Right and Left.

Now that an agreement has been reached and is about to become law, the United States will maintain its perfect AAA credit rating, despite nerves that a downgrade may be underway.

