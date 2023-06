Terminator and Other Sci-Fi Films Blamed for Public Worries About AI | Scientific and technical news

There are calls for more public education about the future role of artificial intelligence, amid claims that many people’s fears are based on movies. Rashik Parmar, chief executive of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, said Hollywood blockbusters like Terminator and Ex Machina had “entrenched” public concerns about AI. His words came after a letter was released by the San Francisco-based Center For AI Safety warning the technology could wipe out humanity and the risk must be treated with the same urgency as pandemics or nuclear war. Mr Parmar said: “There should be a healthy skepticism about big tech and how it uses AI, which is why regulation is key to gaining public trust. “But many of our ingrained fears and worries also come from movies, media, and books, like the characterizations of AI in Ex Machina, The Terminator, and even going back to Isaac Asimov’s ideas that inspired the movie. I, Robot.” While AI can perform vital tasks, such as algorithms analyzing medical images such as X-rays and ultrasounds, its rapidly growing capabilities and increasingly widespread use via ChatGPT have raised concerns. Last month, the eminent British computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton – considered the “godfather of AI” – quit his job at Google with a warning that he could fuel misinformation and leave large numbers of people out of work. Learn more about artificial intelligence AI regulation has become a priority for governments around the world in recent months. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks earlier this month with the bosses of Open AI, the company behind ChatGPT; Google DeepMind and Anthropic. The Prime Minister also met Sundar Pichaichief executive of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, at the Darlington Business Campus. A Downing Street spokesperson said: “They talked about finding the right balance to make sure the right regulatory safeguards are in place, while driving innovation forward.” Learn more:

What is GPT-4 and how is it improved?

AI is getting ‘crazier and crazier’

Mr Parmar said regulation was needed to ensure AI “grows up responsibly”. “Do movies and the media need to change? No. It just proves that we need more public education about the reality of AI, and that’s part of the skills and education we get when we are very young,” he added.

