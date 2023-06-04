Justice Katju: Why I support Imran Khan





By Judge Markandey Katju-

(Justice Markandey Katju is a former Justice of the Supreme Court of India and former President of the Press Council of India. Opinions expressed are his own)

Today I had a long conversation on WhatsApp with a Pakistani journalist friend, who asked me why I had been supporting former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan through my articles and tweets for some time.

I told him that I did not know Imran Khan, that I had never met him, that I had no connection with him, that I did not belong to his caste/religion/nationality and that I did not expect nothing from him.

However, I support it for two reasons:

(1) I consider him, and most Pakistanis consider him, a fundamentally honest man, unlike the ruling PDM leaders who are seen as a bunch of dacoits, who plundered Pakistan and embezzled huge sums of money country’s money in the UK and elsewhere, where they acquired huge assets (as evidenced by the Panama Papers scandal and other credible documents).

The Toshakhana affair, of which Imran Khan is accused, is insignificant compared to the gargantuan booty of the PDM leaders.

I will support any decent man whether he is Indian, Pakistani, British, American or from any country or community and that is why I support Imran Khan.

(2) Imran Khan is now courageously leading the democratic forces in Pakistan against the unleashed fascism and reign of terror which has been imposed by the Pakistani army and police, encouraged by the corrupt leaders of the PDM, who have arrested, tortured, “disappeared” and even killed a large number of people, including PTI leaders, workers and supporters, journalists and others, under the false pretext that they were involved in the incident of the May 9, or that they had instigated/inspired him.

I support democratic forces all over the world that fight tyranny, despotism and fascist oppression. My friend then started talking about the bad things Imran Khan had done in the past, such as giving PTI tickets to dubious ‘eligibles’ (like the sugar barons) in the 2018 Parliamentary Elections, removing the famous Princeton economist Atif Mian of the Economic Advisory Council of Pakistan just because he was Ahmadi, etc. He also said Imran Khan was brought to power in 2018 with the help of the military.

I replied that all that belonged to the past and that we had to see things as they are today. I said that today at least 75% of Pakistanis support Imran Khan (as all opinion polls show), and the number is growing. It is not because 75% of Pakistanis have suddenly gone mad, but because they believe he is honest and sincerely cares about the welfare of the people. He could have lived a comfortable life in England, but love for his country made him return to Pakistan and enter politics. Most Pakistanis see him as their only hope, and today he bravely leads the fight for democracy against all odds.

