GOP hopes stump at Roast and Ride in Iowa without Donald Trump





Comment this storyComment

DES MOINES, Iowa’s Republican presidential hopefuls kicked off the campaign’s summer months at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday, offering alternative arguments for their candidacies as they declined to mention by their name Donald Trump, the current poll leader of their party.

Eight candidates or potential candidates, ranging from well-known political figures like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to relatively unknown GOP businessman Perry Johnson, attended Republican Senator Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride event, speaking mini-speeches to win their parties first. -in-nation caucus-goers.

For the riding portion of the event, former Vice President Mike Pence was the only presidential hopeful to ride a motorcycle alongside Ernst and hundreds of riders came together to raise money for the Freedom Foundation of Cedar Rapids. , a charity for veterans. Pence was dressed in a black leather vest that included a stitched American flag and his last name.

The road to 2024, it goes through Iowa and, folks, it goes through the Roast and Ride, Ernst said before introducing the individual candidates for their stump speeches.

Trump’s notable absence to some extent summed up the race more broadly. While Ernst has invited Trump, the former president and current GOP frontrunner has little desire to share the limelight with his chief rivals. (He also indicated he could not participate in early GOP debates.) A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

Asked about Trump’s withdrawal, DeSantis told reporters: I’m just happy to be here. I like the people here. I think it’s a great event.”

Iowa veers sharply to the right: from centrist state to North Florida

Some Republican voters said they weren’t surprised Trump didn’t show up.

He’s not going to share the stage with everyone, said Amy Wyss, 54. I don’t see this as his kind of event.

The candidates’ speeches relayed shorter versions of their campaign speeches and covered several issues that resonate with GOP primary voters, including immigration to the southern border, banning transgender athletes from playing women’s sports, and attacking those they call radical left. Although the official and soon to be official candidates did not mention Trump by name, the allusions to him and his personality were clear.

Nikki Haley, a former UN ambassador under Trump, told attendees it’s time for a new generational leader and warned don’t complain about what you get in a general if you don’t play in this caucus .

Pence stressed that as voters we must resist personality politics, adding that the siren song of populism has detached timeless conservative principles. DeSantis reiterated that Republicans need to move on from the culture of defeat that has plagued the Republican Party in recent years.

In comments to reporters, Ernst, a two-term senator who has raised her profile in the party in recent years, said she doesn’t find it odd that candidates have neglected to mention Trump.

Clearly, they are vying for the position of candidate who will run in the 2024 general election, Ernst said. They don’t want to give him the opportunity here when he wasn’t there to present the case himself. So they defend themselves.

GOP presidential candidates are already investing their time heavily in Iowa, home to the nation’s premier caucus. Trump and DeSantis both made campaign jumps here this week, while Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.) held a town hall on Friday in Council Bluffs. And a sign of Iowa’s central place in his presidential bid, Pence is expected to officially announce his run for the White House in Des Moines next week.

A win in Iowa is no guarantee for Trump, who lost the state to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) in the 2016 cycle but went on to win the nomination and the presidency. And while Iowa isn’t necessarily indicative of who the eventual Republican nominee will be next year, a victory in that state by anyone other than Trump would allow that nominee to make the case for the alternative. the most viable.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, conservative radio host Larry Elder and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy also addressed the packed house of several hundred voters.

Many Iowans at the event said they were still undecided, as contestants shook hands, took selfies and stopped for ice cream.

I think we were still looking for candidates, said Bill Hobson, a participant from Marshalltown. Holding up a stack of flyers volunteers had handed out touting various candidates, he said we had three on the shortlist, there’s Tim, Nikki and Ron.

Several Trump supporters said they were open to hearing from others.

I was a big Trump supporter and maybe still am, but I really wanted to hear what everyone was saying. Everyone here is better than what we have, that’s my opinion, said Waukee resident Virginia Stone, wearing an American flag shirt and a bejeweled flag cap.

Mike Vestle, a Marion retiree, said he leans towards Haley, but was candid in outlining his caucus plan for who he thinks can best challenge Trump among the crowded: Ultimately, I I will support whoever is leading in the polls on the night before caucuses who is not named Trump.

Several attendees wore hats emblazoned with Trump’s motto, Make America Great Again, while volunteers sported Trump shirts while handing out campaign materials for him. Still, some voters said they would have liked him to make an appearance.

I was a Trump person but I just don’t like all the baggage that comes with Trump, all the negativity and stuff, said Wayne Rude, 70. He missed a big chance, he screwed up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/06/03/iowa-republicans-roast-and-ride/%3Fitid%3Dmr_politics_4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos