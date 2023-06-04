A guide to contemporary China





Austins Shangri-La dialogue remarks aim to stir up confrontation The United States is stoking confrontation for its selfish purposes by making false accusations against China during the Shangri-La dialogue, a Chinese military official said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Lt. Gen. Jing Jianfeng, deputy chief of staff of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Central Military Commission, said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was trying to consolidate the American hegemonic position and provoke a confrontation of blocs by advocating the Indo-Pacific. strategy in his speeches. Austin also told the Singapore conference that he was deeply concerned about China’s reluctance to engage and that the talks were essential to avert a crisis. Source: CGTN Chinese military responds to US plane incursion China has responded to US allegations that a Chinese fighter jet carried out an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver near a US military aircraft over the South China Sea. Senior Army Col. Zhang Nandong, spokesman for Southern Theater Command, said the US RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft intentionally intruded on a Chinese army training area, undermining peace and regional stability. In the training area on Friday was a fleet of 17 Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy ships in the South China Sea, carrying out reconnaissance. Theater command organized air forces to fully track and monitor the aircraft and handled the situation in a legal and professional manner, he said. Source: china military PLA warships to take part in multinational exercises in Indonesia The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is on its way to participate in a multinational exercise to be held in Indonesia next week. At the invitation of the Indonesian Navy, the PLA Navy Type 052D Zhanjiang guided missile destroyer and the Type 054A guided missile frigate Xuchang recently visited Indonesia to participate in the multilateral naval exercise Komodo-2023, the Commission reported on Thursday. China Central Television (CCTV). . The exercises aim to deepen the friendship between the 32 participating countries, including Russia, the United States, Pakistan and India, according to the report. Source: world times Xi insists on building modern Chinese civilization Chinese President Xi Jinping called for taking on new cultural missions to help build a modern Chinese civilization. The cultural missions of the new era are to advance cultural prosperity, build a leading country in culture, and foster modern Chinese civilization. With unwavering cultural confidence, a deep sense of mission and a spirit of tireless striving, we must unite our efforts to create a new culture for our times, he said. Xi made the remarks during a meeting on cultural heritage and development on Friday. Before the meeting, Xi visited the China National Publications and Culture Archive (CNAPC) and the Chinese Academy of History. Source: Xinhua China’s first civilian astronaut makes history Gui Haichao, the first Chinese civilian to perform a spaceflight, reached orbit on Tuesday morning shortly after the spacecraft carrying him and two other astronauts for the Shenzhou XVI mission lifted off from northwest China. Sitting inside the Shenzhou XVI spacecraft, Gui and his commander, Major General Jing Haipeng, and fellow astronaut, Colonel Zhu Yangzhu, were launched by a 20-story Long March 2F carrier rocket that lifted off at 9:31 a.m. at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. in the Gobi Desert. After a short flight, the spacecraft was placed in low Earth orbit about 400 kilometers above the planet. Within hours of launch, the eight-metric-ton manned spacecraft is due to approach and dock with the Tianhe Core Module of the Tiangong Space Station. Source: China Daily Fujian District Punishes Relatives of Scammers to Deter Scams, Sparks Online Debate A local government in eastern China’s Fujian province has moved to impose penalties on family members of fraud suspects, sparking controversy and raising concerns about whether it is violating rights legal. According to a report in The Paper, sister publication of Sixth Tones, officials in Quangang District, Quanzhou City, said in a May 18 notice that spouses, parents and children of individuals involved in telecommunications and online fraudsters operating from abroad would be excluded from government subsidies, including health insurance. The move also bars children of suspected crooks from enrolling in city public schools unless their parents personally complete enrollment procedures together, officials said. Access to private schools will also be limited. Source: sixth tone

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stratnewsglobal.com/china-watch/a-guide-to-contemporary-china-107/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos