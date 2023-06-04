Politics
Johnson told legal advice funding will stop if he impedes Covid investigation | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has been warned he could lose public funding for legal advice if he tries to thwart or undermine the government’s stance on the Covid-19 inquiry.
Cabinet Office lawyers told the former prime minister the money would stop being available if he breached conditions such as disclosing evidence without permission, The Sunday Times reported.
Johnson has been at the center of a row as ministers launched a High Court bid to challenge the request for inquiries into his unredacted WhatsApp messages and contemporary notebooks.
He said he would send all his messages directly to the official inquiry, bypassing the Cabinet Office.
Last week, The Times reported that Johnson had sent 300 pages of unredacted WhatsApp correspondence to the inquiry after the government began a judicial review aimed at blocking the disclosure of his messages without first checking by authorities and ensuring that Whitehall has the final say on what is handed out. on.
The Sunday Times detailed a letter sent by Cabinet Office lawyers to Johnson last week.
The funding offer will cease to be available if you knowingly seek to thwart or undermine, by your own actions or the actions of others, the government’s position in relation to the investigation, unless there is has a clear and irreconcilable conflict of interest on a particular point at issue, he says.
The letter added that funding would only remain available if it met conditions such as sending the Cabinet Office any witness statements or exhibits you intend to provide to the inquest so that they can be verified by the appropriate officials.
The Cabinet Office said the letter was intended to protect public funds so that taxpayer-funded lawyers are not used for any purpose other than to help with the investigation.
Tory donor Lord Cruddas, an outspoken Johnson supporter, who presented him with a peerage, urged the MP not to be ransomed by the perceived threat. Don’t worry Boris Johnson, I can easily get your legal fees funded by supporters and crowdfunding is easy, he tweeted.
Johnson wrote to Inquiries Chair Heather Hallett saying he was sending all unredacted WhatsApps he had given to the Cabinet Office.
He added that he would like to send messages from before April 2021, but was told he could no longer access his phone from that time securely. Security concerns were raised over the phone in 2021 after it emerged the number had been available on the internet for 15 years.
Messages received before that date would cover discussions before May 2021, including those relating to the three national lockdowns he ordered.
Johnson said he wanted to test advice received from the security services and had asked the Cabinet Office to help him switch on his old phone safely. The former Tory leader told the chair that he was not willing to let my documents become a test case for others when I am perfectly happy for the inquiry to see them.
The Cabinet Office missed Lady Halletts’ deadline on Thursday to hand over the requested materials. But the government department has tried to resist posting messages it unambiguously deems irrelevant.
A Cabinet Office spokesman said: This letter from officials simply reiterates that taxpayer funded solicitors are to be used to assist the Covid investigation and for no other purpose. The letter makes it clear that Mr Johnson has a duty to provide candid testimony to the inquiry independently and without reference to the views of the current government.
This letter was intended to protect public funds. This in no way precludes Mr Johnson from providing any evidence he wishes.
It comes after Rishi Sunak launched a judicial review to block Hallett’s demands to hand over his unredacted WhatsApp messages.
Hallett’s request concerns messages between Johnson and several officials during the pandemic, including Sunak, who was then chancellor, and other cabinet ministers.
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of Labor, told the Sunday Mirror: Amid a cost of living crisis, taxpayers will be rightly outraged to pay another legal bill to pay for Rishi Sunaks latest plot to obstruct the Covid survey.
