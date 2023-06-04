DeSantis chooses his words carefully in escalating war with Trump





GILBERT, South Carolina, June 3 (Reuters) – In the first full week of his 2024 presidential campaign, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis worked hard to define himself as a candidate with voters and just as hard for define the man who stands in his way for the Republican nomination.

As he visited 12 cities in three early voting states, DeSantis, 44, argued he was the most conservative and consistent alternative to Donald Trump, the former president and current front-runner in the race. .

Trump fired back in a sudden escalation in the war of words between the two men that not only heightened tensions in the Republican race but also gave insight into DeSantis’ initial strategy.

Touring Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina this week, the governor continued to portray himself as an unabashed warrior on issues including abortion, immigration, government spending, crime and LGBTQ rights.

But for the first time, DeSantis began to draw stark contrasts with Trump, portraying the former president as a politician who had gone astray and become a creature of the government he was meant to transform by compromising himself too easily.

Trump’s camp has attempted to do the same with DeSantis, calling him a swamp puppet and downplaying his accomplishments as governor of Florida. In a party where being a political outsider is always very attractive, neither wants to be identified as the establishment candidate.

That’s why they do it, said David Kochel, a Republican presidential campaign veteran in Iowa. It’s a big word.

DeSantis’ tour of the three states that will hold the first Republican primary nominating contests next year was aimed at quickly cementing itself as Trump’s biggest threat.

He largely played to small but packed venues and supportive crowds, although several voters told Reuters they had not decided who to vote for.

In the speeches, DeSantis notably did not criticize Trump by name, but instead made more opaque references, telling the audience that he would be the candidate to finally secure the US southern border or that the leadership was more important than building a brand.

It was a way of signaling to Trump supporters that he would continue his work without upsetting them by insulting the former president, who still has many fiercely loyal supporters.

But speaking to the media, DeSantis was less cautious. He suggested that Trump, his main rival for the nomination, had moved left during his tenure in the White House and was no longer the same candidate who ran in 2016.

DeSantis called out Trump’s penchant for giving his opponents petty and juvenile nicknames, in an interview with a New Hampshire radio station on Thursday.

I don’t think that’s what voters want and honestly I think his conduct, which has been going on for years now, I think is one of the reasons he’s not in the White House now, DeSantis said.

DeSantis pitted Trump’s term against his as governor of Florida, where he and the Republican legislature enacted a long series of conservative reforms.

There will always be ways to say you can’t do something, DeSantis told a crowd in Gilbert, South Carolina, on Friday as he wrapped up his tour. There will always be easy excuses you can come up with.

Trump leads the Republican field with 49% support, while DeSantis is next with 19%, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll conducted in May.

ALTERNATIVE TRUMP

DeSantis’ post appealed to voters such as Doug Lambert, 58, Republican Party vice chairman for Belknap County in New Hampshire.

“I’ve seen Republican after Republican get elected to any office and then they all backed down and compromised,” Lambert said. “Not that there’s anything wrong with sensible compromise, but I really think if we put conservatism out there, a majority of the American people will realize that’s a good thing.”

Maureen Plyler, 74, who watched the DeSantis event in Gilbert, was more skeptical, saying she preferred Trump’s business background. He just proved it, she said. The economy was great.

She was unhappy with the increasingly resentful exchanges between the two candidates. You’re not changing my mind, she said.

DeSantis moderated his post at times. During his four stops in New Hampshire, with its large pool of independent voters, he did not mention Florida’s strict abortion ban passed this year. But it was a major talking point in Iowa and South Carolina, where evangelical Christians have more influence.

DeSantis also took on billionaire Trump in less obvious ways, calling himself a blue-collar worker who had to work for everything and telling the public he decided to join the military instead of pursuing a lucrative career.

He frequently brought his wife, Casey DeSantis, onstage, where they talked about raising their young children, recalling that DeSantis represents an entirely separate generation from the 76-year-old Trump.

Bill Hixon, a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives who introduced DeSantis to Gilbert, said he was ready to move on.

When Trump became president, Hixon said, I was so excited. But frankly right now, I lost my excitement.

A woman in the crowd responded with a sweet Amen.

(This story has been refiled to correct a typo in “want” in paragraph 14)

Reporting by James Oliphant in South Carolina and Nathan Layne in New Hampshire, Editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell

