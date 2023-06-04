Modi assures strict action against those responsible





Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the press that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the train crash in Odisha

After visiting the site of the tragic triple train crash in Balasore district, Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the press that strict action would be taken against those responsible. He expressed his condolences to the victims and their families and met those affected at Balasore Hospital. #SHOW | Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other officials of the #BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/DBcaMSlWht — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023 “Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of the train crash. No one will be spared,” Modi said. The prime minister also pledged, “We will give the best possible treatment to those injured in this tragedy.” He also expressed his gratitude to the locals for all the help in rescuing people, many of whom worked through the night. “I am grateful to the local people for all the help in training accident victims,” Modi said. Read also : Train accident in Odisha: human error or signal failure? The nation awaits the final answer Speaking about the accident, he said: “I have no words to express the pain. May the Almighty give us the strength to overcome this situation”. He was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and was briefed on the situation by Vaishnaw as well as officers from the Disaster Management Team who worked during at night to rescue people at the disaster site where at least 288 people died. and more than 900 injured. The Prime Minister spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and the Minister of Health from the site. He asked them to ensure that all necessary aid is provided to the injured and their families, officials said. Modi also said that special care must be taken to ensure that bereaved families do not suffer any inconvenience and that those affected continue to receive the help they need. Read also : Gratis Helplines: Steps through Odisha, Bengal, TN, Karnataka, Andhra after train crash He also interacted with Odishas Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik as well as the local police chief. The Prime Minister also inquired about the progress of the restoration work launched on the site of the accident. Before reaching the crash site at Bahanaga Bazar, the Prime Minister had chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on the train crash. (With contributions from the agency)

