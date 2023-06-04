Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes oath, inaugurating his third presidential term

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey’s longtime leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in on Saturday, inaugurating his third term as president after three terms as prime minister.

Erdogan, 69, won another five-year term in a second round of the presidential race last week, it could extend his 20-year reign in the key NATO country that straddles Europe and Asia by a quarter of a century. The country of 85 million people controls NATO’s second-largest army, hosts millions of refugees and played a crucial role in brokering a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to be shipped across the sea Black, thus averting a global food crisis.

The republic will celebrate its centenary in October, and thus presiding over a new Turkish century has become an important campaign slogan for Erdogan. During his inauguration ceremony at the presidential palace on Saturday, he hailed the beginning of the Turkish century, a new period of glory for our country.

I invite the 81 provinces to come together in brotherhood. Let us leave behind us the resentments of the campaign. Let’s find a way to make up for the hurt feelings. Let’s all work together to build the Turkish century, he said.

He also expressed his intention to introduce a new constitution, stating: We will liberate our democracy from the current constitution produced by the military coup (of 1980) and strengthen it with a constitution promoting freedom, civil and inclusive.

Dozens of foreign dignitaries attended the inauguration ceremony, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Carl Bildt, a prominent former Swedish prime minister. Stockholm hopes to pressure Erdogan to lift his country objections to Swedish membership in the military alliance that requires the unanimous approval of all allies.

Turkey accuses Sweden of being too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups that Turkey considers terrorists. NATO wants to bring Sweden into the alliance when allied leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11-12, but Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the bid.

Other leaders present included Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev, Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro, Armenian Nikol Pashinyan, Pakistani Shahbaz Sharif and Libyan Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, as well as several other leaders from Africa, Central Asia and the Balkans.

The inauguration ceremony was preceded by a swearing-in ceremony in parliament. Fans waited outside despite the heavy rain, covering Erdogan’s car with red carnations as he arrived. From there, a procession of cavalry in blue uniforms escorted the President’s convoy to the inauguration ceremony.

All eyes are on the announcement of his new cabinet later Saturday. Its programming should indicate whether there will be a continuation of unorthodox economic policies or a return to more conventional ones amid a cost of living crisis.

Erdogan was sworn in amid a host of national challenges ahead, including a battered economypressure for the repatriation of millions of Syrian refugees and the need to rebuild after a devastating earthquake in February that killed 50,000 people and leveled entire towns in the south of the country.

Turkey is grappling with an inflation-fueled cost-of-living crisis that peaked at 85% in October before falling back to 44% last month. The Turkish currency has lost more than 10% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

Critics attribute the turmoil to Erdogan’s policy of lowering interest rates to promote growth, which flies in the face of conventional economic thinking that rates should rise to fight inflation.

According to unconfirmed media reports, Erdogan plans to reappoint former finance minister and respected deputy prime minister Mehmet Simsek as head of the economy. This decision would mean a return of the country which is the 19th world economy according to the World Bank to more orthodox economic policies.

In power as prime minister and then as president since 2003, Erdogan is already Turkey’s longest-serving leader. He solidified his rule through constitutional changes that transformed the Turkish presidency from a largely ceremonial role into a powerful office.

Critics say his second decade in office was marred by brutal democratic backsliding, including the erosion of institutions such as the media and the judiciary and the jailing of opponents and critics.

Erdogan beat opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a runoff election held on May 28, after narrowly failing to secure an outright victory in a first round of voting on May 14. Kilicdaroglu promised to put Turkey on a more democratic path and improve relations with the West. International observers deemed the elections free but not fair.

Kiper reported from Bodrum, Turkey.

