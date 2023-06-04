Trump praises Kim Jong Un for WHO’s role in North Korea





Former President Donald Trump on Friday congratulated dictator Kim Jong Unafter North Korea was elected to the board of directors of the World Health Organization (WHO).

What happened: On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump misspelled North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s name while congratulating him. He wrote, “Congratulations to Kim Jung Un!”

Trump’s article linked to an article about Dr. Jong Min Pak of the Pyongyang Ministry of Public Health, who has been appointed to the WHO board for a term until 2026.

Despite Trump’s congratulatory message to Kim, the article he shared in his message actually criticized the WHO for its perceived disregard for Kim Jong Un’s long history of serious human rights abuses. , his father and his grandfather.

Why it matters: Trump has often bragged about his close relationship with the North Korean dictator and the “love letters” Kim wrote to him while in the White House. In 2019, he met Kim and became the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea. “To cross that line was a great honor,” Trump said at the time.

Meanwhile, North Korea taking on a prominent role in the WHO has come under heavy criticism from GOP presidential candidate and Trump’s main rival in the 2024 US election, Nikki Haley. She also served as a UN ambassador during Trump’s time in the White House.

“Kim Jong Un is starving his own people. It’s a complete joke that North Korea is taking a leading role at the World Health Organization,” Haley tweeted.

