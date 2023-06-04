Politics
Joe Biden says he is ‘heartbroken’ by India train crash, Xi Jinping ‘shocked’ by Odisha tragedy
Last update: June 04, 2023, 07:07 IST
File photo of US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Several world leaders including Xi Jinping, Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron, Fumio Kishida and others expressed their condolences to the families of the train crash
US President Joe Biden on Saturday expressed his condolences over the train crash in Odisha and said he was heartbroken by the tragic news that killed more than 280 people.
The accident in Odishas Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India for nearly three decades. At least 288 people died and more than 1,100 injured.
(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the fatal train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who lost loved ones and to the many people who were injured in this terrible incident,” Biden said in a statement.
The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the family and cultural ties that bind our two nations together, and people across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will keep the people of India in our thoughts,” Biden said.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was grateful to the international community for their messages of sympathy.
Deeply grateful to global partners for their messages of sympathy following the Odisha train accident. Their solidarity at this time of mourning is a source of strength,” he said in a tweet.
Deeply grateful to global partners for their messages of sympathy following the Odisha train accident. Their solidarity in this moment of mourning is a source of strength.
Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 3, 2023
The accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying about 2,500 passengers, and a freight train happened at around 7 p.m. Friday near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Calcutta and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and was briefed by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw as well as officers from disaster management teams. He also met some of the injured in the hospital.
Several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and others expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the train crash.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent separate condolence messages to President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the fatal train crash. In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the accident which caused heavy casualties.
On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he expressed his deep condolences to the victims, offered his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Modi.
Rishi Sunak expressed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed and said his heartfelt support and admiration goes out to survivors and rescue workers.
Russian President Putin also expressed his condolences in a telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Macron said France stood in solidarity with India.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Modi following the train crash.
I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and injuries in the train crash in Odisha State. On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured,” Kishida said in a statement.
