Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects Odisha train crash site and provides update | Bhubaneswar News





BALASORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inspected the triple train wreck website at They were there in Balasore district of Odisha to provide an update on relief operations, and said officials would not be spared. The Prime Minister said: “This is a painful incident. The government will spare no effort in the treatment of the injured. This is a serious incident, instructions have been issued for an investigation from all angles. Those found guilty will be severely punished. The railway is working to restore the tracks. I have met the injured victims.”

Prime Minister Modi was briefed on the situation by Vaishnaw as well as Disaster Management Team officers who worked overnight to rescue people at the disaster site where at least 261 people died and 900 others injured.

Coromandel express crash live

The Prime Minister spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and the Minister of Health from the site.

He asked them to ensure that all necessary aid is provided to the injured and their families, officials said. Prime Minister Modi also said that special care must be taken to ensure that bereaved families do not suffer any inconvenience and that those affected continue to receive the help they need. 01:42 Odisha train crash: Family survives tragedy and recounts their experience after returning home During the visit, he also interacted with the Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management of Odisha. Pramila Mallick as well as local police chief.

He also inquired about the progress of the restoration work launched on the site of the accident. Before reaching the crash site at Bahanaga Bazar, the PM had chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on the rail crash.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation following the train accident in Odisha. Aspects related to rescue, relief and medical care to those affected were discussed during the review meeting,” his office tweeted.

(With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/city/bhubaneswar/pm-narendra-modi-inspects-odisha-train-accident-site-takes-stock-of-situation/articleshow/100728453.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos