Donald Trump’s ‘lies’ were hit by Twitter community ratings





Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign claims are already being hit by Twitter’s new “community notes,” which check facts or offer context to questionable posts.

In May alone, the Trump team and their surrogates were slapped with community ratings on at least seven occasions and were often cited for publishing outright lies.

On May 25, Trump campaign spokeswoman Elizabeth Harrington reposted a campaign press release stating. “Ron DeSantis voted for the exact DACA bill he is now attacking President Trump on.”

DeSantis had actually backed a more conservative version against a Trump-backed compromise bill, an appended fact-check, that called Harrington’s tweet “fake.”

The bill DeSantis voted for did not include a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants, unlike Trump’s compromise bill.

Donald Trump’s campaign has been hit with notes from the Twitter community. “Trump lied,” said a GOP consultant supporting Ron DeSantis. MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA

On May 15, Trump War Room, the official campaign account, posted that “President Trump won BIG in Iowa. And will win again in 2024.”

In fact, as a community memo was quick to point out, Trump narrowly lost the Iowa caucus in 2016 to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Community notes like these have become common on the Twitter timelines of Trump’s campaign accounts and those of his surrogates.

While Twitter was once known for its notoriously partisan fact checks that disparaged the GOP and conservatives, the site’s revamped community ratings have been hailed for consistently chasing both sides.

Ratings are generated from a wide range of Twitter users instead of being issued top-down by the company.

When Team Trump, another campaign account, slammed DeSantis for supporting a 23% national sales tax, Community Notes informed readers that Trump also supported the tax, which was launched as a replacement for the tax. Other Current Forms of Federal Taxation.

Governor DeSantis and his campaign accounts had no community ratings affixed to his tweets in May. Getty Images

“There’s a difference between hyperbole and outright lies and Trump lied,” Ryan Girdusky, a GOP consultant supporting DeSantis, told The Post. “I think Ron DeSantis is a more honest person than Donald Trump and he’s also more careful with his words, which is important.

Team DeSantis’ online presence was considerably cleaner.

The Florida governor, his campaign accounts and surrogates had no community ratings affixed to their tweets in May.

Representatives for Trump and DeSantis did not respond to a request for comment from The Post.

