Time is running out for Imran Khan – ThePrint





New Delhi [India], Jun 03 (ANI): Imran Khan’s anti-army narrative has become his albatross. And his Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party is disintegrating with the establishment, a euphemism for the powerful military leadership, in overdrive to destroy the former prime minister’s support base ahead of the election.

The resignations – forced or not – of his hawkish confidants like Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry have reignited the debate over the Minus Imran formula, writes senior Delhi-based journalist and commentator Malladi Rama Rao.

The Shehbaz Sharif government and the army mounted an orchestrated campaign to tarnish Imran Khan’s image.

The result came out in the form of a flood of allegations of serious financial irregularities on his part and also morally unacceptable habits in the Islamic nation. The federal health minister visited the city accusing Imran Khan of using alcohol and drugs and said that as a result of the habit he seems to have lost his “mental balance”.

The targeted tirade clearly rattled the former playboy. However, he continues to put on a brave face. He filed a defamation suit against the Minister of Health. And intensified its fight against the army and the Nawaz-Zardari clique. But luck seems to be forsaking him, writes Rao.

In a way, Imran Khan has to blame himself for the turn of events. The army had propelled him to political eminence but he tried to become their arch-enemy. He alleged that some high-level generals wanted him assassinated, but changed his strategy to outright blaming the army for his ousting with a vote of no confidence in parliament in April 2022. His ‘unlawful’ arrest was overturned by the upper judiciary, but that does not rule out another chance to send him to prison – this time for a period long enough to exclude his participation in the electoral process as soon as it begins.

As Dawn, a quiet Karachi daily, observed in an editorial, Imran finds himself “losing a ruthless and one-sided war of attrition.” It’s a familiar story for politicians of all colors in Pakistan since the country was separated from British India in 1947 as a home for Muslims. No party or political leader can afford to cross the red line and attack the country’s all-powerful establishment.

Ironically, Imran Khan is desperate for US support in his fight against the powers that be at home. For weeks he accused the US of plotting to oust him because of his ‘independent’ policies and blasted the US with India as a country wanting to destroy the Islamic nation .

According to Malladi Rama Rao, the U-turn also makes him look weak and vulnerable. He hired an expensive lobbyist in the United States to get a “good word” from influential American lawmakers.

The Biden administration is in deep trouble. He can only openly support Imran if he wants a sudden halt in his efforts to reconnect with Islamabad-Rawalpindi. But Washington cannot come to the rescue of the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) either because it manages the maelstrom created by the populist policies of Imran Khan supported by a majority of the population.

Wealthy “fraternal” friends in the Muslim world also face a dilemma. They can’t put all their eggs in one basket. Because all the fighters in Pakistan – the government, the army, the judiciary – are other Muslims.

“The friend of all time” China is also in trouble. He risks alienating a large part of Pakistanis if he sides with the ruling coalition, which has become quite unpopular.

As things stand, Pakistan has already created problems by failing to contain anger towards China in the restive province of Balochistan, where many believe that the projects being implemented under the CPEC (Corridor Economic China-Pakistan) of several billions will not help them.

For his part, Imran Khan is aware that he might not be able to participate in the elections. The mass desertions and incarceration of PTI leaders and workers will continue with the trial of his party workers in military courts. Still, he thinks his anti-American rhetoric coupled with not-so-slanted praise of Islamic extremism will save him from any election. His calculations may be wrong.

First, the possibility of national elections taking place in October does not seem certain, given the utterly chaotic conditions in a deeply divided and near-bankrupt Pakistan.

A lot can change if the polls are delayed, as is likely.

To believe that Pakistan has institutions that can override the ‘establishment’, and combinations of civilian leadership and the military, to order elections when they are due, is nothing more than wishful thinking.

Even if elections are held before the end of the year, there is no guarantee that Imran Khan will win the massive mandate he hopes for.

The so-called ‘neutral’ ‘third referee’ is clearly set to thwart Khan’s dreams of a return to power.

Because the military has suffered major blows to its popularity and even credibility from Khan’s anti-army narratives, according to Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, according to journalist Rao .

An injured tiger is determined to settle accounts with Imran.

Realpolitik has already shifted Imran Khan from his earlier stance of no talks with the government to urgent calls to start a dialogue. He received a snub from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

His tenure as Prime Minister revealed him as a poor administrator who pushed the country towards financial bankruptcy. He was also selective in weeding out corruption. He could barely conceal his contempt for democratic practices as he fired on his political opponents with as much zeal as the current regime in power shows towards him. The message is clear, writes Rao.

Despite his popularity among the masses, Imran Khan is short of friends, who can help him save his PTI from disintegration, and also win his battle against the army.

The writer, Malladi Rama Rao is a Delhi-based senior journalist and commentator. (ANI)

