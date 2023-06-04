Donald Trump-appointed judge rejects Tennessee anti-drag law as too broad, too vague





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee’s first law designed to impose strict limits on drag shows is unconstitutional, a federal judge has ruled.

The law is both unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad and encourages discriminatory enforcement, according to the ruling Friday night by U.S. District Judge Thomas Parker, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

There is no doubt that obscenity is not protected by the First Amendment. But there’s a difference between material that’s obscene in the vernacular and material that’s obscene by law, Parker said.

Simply put, no Supreme Court majority has ruled that sexually explicit but non-obscene speech receives less protection than political, artistic or scientific speech, he said.

The law would have banned adult cabaret shows on public property or anywhere minors might be present. Performers who broke the law risked being charged with a misdemeanor or felony in the event of a repeat offence.

Parker used the example of a female performer wearing an Elvis Presley costume impersonating the iconic musician who could be punished under the pick-up law for being considered a male impersonator.

Friends of Georges, a Memphis-based LGBTQ+ theater company, filed a lawsuit in March, saying the law would negatively impact them because they produce pick-up-centric performances, comedy sketches and plays without age limit.

The victory represents a triumph over hate, the theater company said in a statement Saturday, adding that the decision upheld their First Amendment rights as artists.

Similar to the countless battles the LGBTQ+ community has faced over the past few decades, our collective success hinges on everyone speaking up and taking a stand against bigotry, the group said.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, a Republican who was a key sponsor of the laws, said he was disappointed with the decision.

Unfortunately, the ruling is a victory for those who support exposing children to sexual entertainment, Johnson said, adding that he hopes the state’s attorney general will appeal the baffling ruling.

Initially, the complaint listed Republican Gov. Bill Lee, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and Shelby County District Attorney General Steven Mulroy as defendants. But the plaintiffs later agreed to remove the governor and chief legal officer, although Skrmetti continued to represent Mulroy in the case.

A spokesperson for Skrmetti and Mulroy did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Parkers decision on Saturday.

The Republican-dominated Tennessee Legislature advanced the anti-drag law earlier this year, with several GOP members pointing to hometown drag performances as reasons why it was necessary to stop those performances from having place in public or where children could see them.

However, the word drag does not appear in the law. Instead, lawmakers have changed the states’ definition of adult cabaret to refer to shows intended for adults that are harmful to minors. Additionally, male or female impersonators were classified as a form of adult cabaret, similar to strippers or topless dancers.

The governor quickly approved the law and it was to go into effect on April 1. However, to date, the law has never been enforced because the federal judge sided with the group that challenged the law in March, and he temporarily blocked the law.

Parker also cited how the laws sponsor, Republican State Rep. Chris Todd, had previously helped lead an effort to block a drag show in his district before he introduced the proposed drag ban. Todd later confirmed that he had not seen the show, but nevertheless sued to have the show stopped and the event was held indoors with an age restriction.

This incident was among many reasons to believe that the anti-drag law was intended to place potential freezes on drag shows, regardless of their potential harm to minors, Parker wrote.

The drag law marks the second major proposal targeting LGBTQ+ people passed by Tennessee lawmakers this year. Lee signed into law a GOP-backed law banning most gender-affirming care, which is being challenged in court.

