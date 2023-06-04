Politics
China tightens security on 34th anniversary of Tiananmen protest
Beijing’s Tiananmen Square is pictured on June 4, 2023, the 34th anniversary of the 1989 military crackdown on a student-led pro-democracy movement. (Kyodo)
China tightened security in parts of the country on Sunday, the 34th anniversary of the 1989 military crackdown on a student-led pro-democracy movement in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, with no rallies expected in Hong Kong as the mainland continues to repress the former British Colony.
Anxious to maintain one-party rule, the Chinese Communist Party justified the deadly 1989 incident by saying it was necessary to quell political unrest. Open discussion of the massacre remains taboo in the country.
As the anniversary approached, security forces guarded Beijing’s Sitong Bridge, where banners were raised last October with slogans such as “We don’t want (COVID) lockdowns, we want the freedom”, apparently aimed at containing any potential protests.
A road sign showing the bridge’s name was removed and the protest site’s searches of maps offered by Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc. yielded no results.
The rare October protest came shortly before the Communist Party’s two-decade congress, at which leader Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third five-year term as general secretary. Beijing was still maintaining its strict “zero-COVID” policy at the time.
In 2021, the Communist Party passed a landmark resolution on the nation’s modern history that classified canceled pro-democracy protests as “political disruption”.
On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the country’s government had “already come to a clear conclusion” on the Tiananmen incident, adding: “Any attempt to discredit China and interfering in China’s internal affairs using this as an excuse will not succeed. “
The department did not upload recordings of the question or its answer to its website, apparently to prevent the public from knowing that the topic had been discussed.
An event in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park, where since 1990 thousands of people had lit candles in annual vigils to remember the Tiananmen Square crackdown, has been canceled for the fourth consecutive year.
Some areas of the park have been closed for renovations, while pro-Beijing organizations have asked to use the remaining space for a commercial event, according to local media.
Hong Kong police have banned the vigil in each of the past three years, citing concerns about public safety and the COVID-19 pandemic, with officials warning that attending or promoting the gathering would be illegal.
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee warned on Tuesday that police in the territory will “take resolute action” against those who break the law when questioned about the legality of residents commemorating the tragedy in public.
“Everyone must act in accordance with the law and think about what they are doing, in order to be ready to face the consequences,” added the city leader.
The annual vigil has always been organized by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, a pro-democracy group that has openly criticized the Chinese Communist Party.
In 2021, the group officially disbanded after facing growing government crackdowns in Hong Kong and Beijing, with several of its leaders arrested and charged with subversion under national security law. .
The Tiananmen Mothers, a group of relatives of the victims, reiterated their call for “truth, compensation and accountability” regarding the incident in an online statement in late May, urging the Chinese government to issue an apology. However, the document cannot be seen in China due to internet censorship.
New York-based Human Rights Watch on Wednesday called on the Chinese government to acknowledge responsibility for the killing of pro-democracy protesters and to provide reparations to the victims and their family members.
The group said some Western sanctions against China imposed in response to the incident have been weakened or evaded over the years. “The lack of a sustained, coordinated and international response to the massacre and subsequent crackdown is one of the factors behind Beijing’s increasingly brazen human rights violations,” he said. declared.
