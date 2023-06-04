‘No stone left unturned’ in DW train crash probe 06/03/2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised on Saturday that the government would “leave no stone unturned” in response to the Odisha train crash that killed nearly 300 people and injured more than a thousand others.

During a visit to the crash site in Balasore, about 220 kilometers (137 miles) southwest of Calcutta, Modi told local media that ‘strict action’ would be taken against anyone who caused the disaster. of Friday evening.

He said the incident would be probed “from all angles”.

The crash, which involved two passenger trains and a freight train, was India’s worst rail disaster in more than two decades.

What’s the latest from the crash site?

As night fell in eastern India on Saturday, Chief Secretary of Odisha Pradeep Jena told Asian News International (ANI) that the rescue operation was almost over.

Rescuers spent more than 24 hours searching the mangled wreckage for survivors and laid dozens of bodies under white sheets beside the tracks.

Jena said the rescue effort was slowed because two train carriages were pressed together by the impact of the crash.

He added that the death toll had reached 288 and that the major challenge now was to identify the bodies.

“Wherever relatives are able to provide evidence, bodies are turned over after autopsies. If they are not identified, we may need to do DNA testing and other protocols,” Jena said.

A Balasore emergency control room official said all bodies and injured passengers had now been removed from the crash site.

Sudhanshu Sarangi, chief executive of the Odisha Fire Service, said the death toll is expected to rise further, potentially approaching 380.

Local media reported that around 800 injured people are still hospitalized, while more than 100 people with minor injuries have been discharged from hospital.

Around 200 of the most seriously injured have been transferred to specialist hospitals in other towns in Odisha, according to reports.

Amitabh Sharma, a spokesman for the Ministry of Railways, said authorities would now begin removing the wreckage to repair the track and resume train services.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s railways minister, said a high-level investigation was underway.

Prime Minister Modi visited the crash site and spent half an hour reviewing the relief effort and speaking to relief officials.

Later, he went to a hospital where he walked around talking to doctors and the injured.

Saturday has been declared a day of mourning in Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged government aid to the injured Image: Indian Press Information Bureau/REUTERS

What caused the train accident?

There are conflicting accounts of how the disaster unfolded.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) has reported that the Howrah Superfast Express train traveling north from India’s Bengaluru technology hub in Kolkata derailed first, falling onto the adjacent southbound track. A few minutes later, the Coromandel Express heading from Kolkata to Chennai hit the wreckage.

Some of its coaches also collided with a freight train parked nearby, PTI added.

A preliminary report says the accident was the result of a signal failure, said South Eastern Railway public relations officer KS Anand, giving a slightly different order of events.

“The Coromandel Express was to run on the main line, but a signal was given for the loop line instead, and the train crashed into a freight train already parked there. Its carriages then fell onto the tracks of either side, also derailing the Howrah Superfast Express,” Anand said.

Chaotic scenes erupted after the derailment as rescuers and local residents climbed to the top of the wrecked trains to open doors and windows with cutting torches.

Rescue teams, aided by the army and military helicopters, raced through the night to free the hundreds of people trapped in train cars under twisted metal and shattered glass.

More than 800 people were injured in the triple train collision on Friday night Image: Satyajit Shaw/DW

India struggles to rebuild colonial-era railway

The crash happened as the government seeks to modernize the rail network, much of which was built during British colonial rule.

Despite government efforts to improve safety and modernize railway infrastructure, several hundred accidents occur every year.

The worst was in Bihar in 1981 when a train derailed crossing a bridge and plunged into the river below, killing between 800 and 1,000 people.

Friday’s accident is the third worst in the country and the deadliest since 1995, when two express trains collided in Firozabad, near Agra, killing more than 300 people.

Most rail accidents are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

According to operator Indian Railways, more than 20 million people travel by train across India every day, traveling 126,000 kilometers (78,000 miles) of track.

