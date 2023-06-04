Politics
‘No stone left unturned’ in DW train crash probe 06/03/2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised on Saturday that the government would “leave no stone unturned” in response to the Odisha train crash that killed nearly 300 people and injured more than a thousand others.
During a visit to the crash site in Balasore, about 220 kilometers (137 miles) southwest of Calcutta, Modi told local media that ‘strict action’ would be taken against anyone who caused the disaster. of Friday evening.
He said the incident would be probed “from all angles”.
The crash, which involved two passenger trains and a freight train, was India’s worst rail disaster in more than two decades.
What’s the latest from the crash site?
As night fell in eastern India on Saturday, Chief Secretary of Odisha Pradeep Jena told Asian News International (ANI) that the rescue operation was almost over.
Rescuers spent more than 24 hours searching the mangled wreckage for survivors and laid dozens of bodies under white sheets beside the tracks.
Jena said the rescue effort was slowed because two train carriages were pressed together by the impact of the crash.
He added that the death toll had reached 288 and that the major challenge now was to identify the bodies.
“Wherever relatives are able to provide evidence, bodies are turned over after autopsies. If they are not identified, we may need to do DNA testing and other protocols,” Jena said.
A Balasore emergency control room official said all bodies and injured passengers had now been removed from the crash site.
Sudhanshu Sarangi, chief executive of the Odisha Fire Service, said the death toll is expected to rise further, potentially approaching 380.
Local media reported that around 800 injured people are still hospitalized, while more than 100 people with minor injuries have been discharged from hospital.
Around 200 of the most seriously injured have been transferred to specialist hospitals in other towns in Odisha, according to reports.
Amitabh Sharma, a spokesman for the Ministry of Railways, said authorities would now begin removing the wreckage to repair the track and resume train services.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s railways minister, said a high-level investigation was underway.
Prime Minister Modi visited the crash site and spent half an hour reviewing the relief effort and speaking to relief officials.
Later, he went to a hospital where he walked around talking to doctors and the injured.
Saturday has been declared a day of mourning in Odisha.
What caused the train accident?
There are conflicting accounts of how the disaster unfolded.
The Press Trust of India (PTI) has reported that the Howrah Superfast Express train traveling north from India’s Bengaluru technology hub in Kolkata derailed first, falling onto the adjacent southbound track. A few minutes later, the Coromandel Express heading from Kolkata to Chennai hit the wreckage.
Some of its coaches also collided with a freight train parked nearby, PTI added.
A preliminary report says the accident was the result of a signal failure, said South Eastern Railway public relations officer KS Anand, giving a slightly different order of events.
“The Coromandel Express was to run on the main line, but a signal was given for the loop line instead, and the train crashed into a freight train already parked there. Its carriages then fell onto the tracks of either side, also derailing the Howrah Superfast Express,” Anand said.
Chaotic scenes erupted after the derailment as rescuers and local residents climbed to the top of the wrecked trains to open doors and windows with cutting torches.
Rescue teams, aided by the army and military helicopters, raced through the night to free the hundreds of people trapped in train cars under twisted metal and shattered glass.
India struggles to rebuild colonial-era railway
The crash happened as the government seeks to modernize the rail network, much of which was built during British colonial rule.
Despite government efforts to improve safety and modernize railway infrastructure, several hundred accidents occur every year.
The worst was in Bihar in 1981 when a train derailed crossing a bridge and plunged into the river below, killing between 800 and 1,000 people.
Friday’s accident is the third worst in the country and the deadliest since 1995, when two express trains collided in Firozabad, near Agra, killing more than 300 people.
Most rail accidents are blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.
According to operator Indian Railways, more than 20 million people travel by train across India every day, traveling 126,000 kilometers (78,000 miles) of track.
mm/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/indias-modi-no-stone-unturned-in-train-crash-probe/a-65816580
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chile: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hits the northern regions on June 3
- ‘No stone left unturned’ in DW train crash probe 06/03/2023
- Rana Daggubati will produce a Bollywood film
- Former Michigan Football DT transfers to elite school
- Astrophysicist breaks down the difficulty of unidentified objects
- China tightens security on 34th anniversary of Tiananmen protest
- Why does President SBY have no guts compared to Joko Widodo? In the sustainability of the development of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia?
- Biden signs debt limit bill, avoiding US default
- Ernie Hudson learned to “love and appreciate” Ghostbusters thanks to Afterlife | Entertainment
- From recycled burkas to traditional embroidery, Afghan women are sewing a new life in Australia
- Donald Trump-appointed judge rejects Tennessee anti-drag law as too broad, too vague
- A VR pirate adventure with a Hollywood star announced